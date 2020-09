Fighter slaps his opponent during UFC Vegas 9 face-offs (Video)

The UFC Vegas 9: Overeem vs. Sakai athletes weighed in at the Apex in Las Vegas on Friday. Watch as Alistair Overeem, Augusto Sakai, and the rest of the UFC Vegas 9 fight card square off for the cameras following the weigh-in.

Things got physical between welterweights when Zelim Imadaev slapped Michel Pereira during their face-off.

UFC Vegas 9 (aka UFC on ESPN+ 34) features No. 6 ranked heavyweight Alistair Overeem and No. 9 ranked Augusto Sakai.

UFC Vegas 9: Overeem vs. Sakai weigh-in results

Main Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Alistair Overeem vs Augusto Sakai

Ovince Saint Preux vs Alonzo Menifield

Michel Pereira vs Zelim Imadaev

Brian Kelleher vs Kevin Natividad

Thiago Moises vs Jalin Turner

Prelims (6 p.m. ET on ESPN+)