Fight Week: Wilder vs. Parker, Joshua vs. Wallin headline huge card in Saudi Arabia

Background: Wilder and Joshua fight in separate bouts on this massive pay-per-view card in the capital city of Saudi Arabia. Wilder was stopped by Tyson Fury in back-to-back fights in 2020 and 2021, the first of which cost him the WBC heavyweight title. The 38-year-old from Alabama, arguably the hardest puncher in history, rebounded by knocking out contender Robert Helenius with a short right hand in the first round in October of last year. That victory was Wilder’s first since November 2019, when he stopped Luis Ortiz in the seventh round in the final successful defense of his belt. He and Joshua have an agreement in place to fight on March 9 if they win on Saturday and don’t suffer injuries. Parker, also a former titleholder, has beaten three obscure opponents since he was knocked out in 11 rounds by Joe Joyce in September of last year. The 31-year-old Kiwi was the WBO titleholder from 2016 to 2018, when he lost his belt to Joshua by a one-sided decision. He hasn’t taken part in a major title fight since that setback.