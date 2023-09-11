Fight Week: Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Joet Gonzalez, William Zepeda vs. Mercito Gesta on tap

Background: Pedroza and Cardenas will fight in the main event on “ShoBox: The New Generation.” Pedroza, 26, is an unbeaten prospect from Panama who will be making his debut in the United States. He is skillful and has punching power, although he has failed to stop his last three opponents. He is coming off a unanimous decision over Yerny Betancourt on May 6. Pedrozo is ranked No. 5 by the WBA. Cardenas is a capable boxer out of San Antonio, meaning he’ll be fighting in front of his hometown fans. The 27-year-old last fought on May 26, when he stopped journeyman Rodrigo Guerrero in two rounds. Cardenas’ only loss came in 2017, when he lost a majority decision to journeyman Danny Flores. He has won 10 consecutive fights since, four by knockout.