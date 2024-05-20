Fight Week: Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall, Part 2 set for Saturday in England

Background: Taylor and Catterall are finally set to meet again after their controversial bout in February 2022, when Taylor won a not-so-convincing split decision. Taylor was a hot fighter at the time, having outpointed Jose Ramirez to become undisputed 140-pound champion the previous May. Then came the disputed victory over Catterall, after which his championship run unraveled. The 33-year-old Scotsman lost three of his four titles outside the ring and then had the worst night of his career, a clear decision loss against Teofimo Lopez in June of last year. He starts the rebuilding process against his rival on Saturday. Catterall, a 30-year-old Englishman, bounced back from the disappointment against Taylor with two consecutive victories. He put Darragh Foley down twice and easily outpointed him in May of last year and then defeated former three-division titleholder Jorge Linares by a one-sided decision in October. That was Linares’ fourth consecutive loss, meaning Catterall’s victory has limited significance.