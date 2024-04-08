Fight Week: Jared Anderson to face veteran Ryad Merhy on ESPN

Background: Anderson, viewed by many as a future champion, is nearing his first heavyweight title shot even though he’s only 24 years old. The powerful boxer-puncher from Ohio is ranked by all four major sanctioning bodies – as high as No. 4 by the WBO — after a strong 2023. He stopped George Arias in three rounds in April, nearly shut out former titleholder Charles Martin in July and knocked out Andrii Rudenko in Round 5 in August to bolster his position as a top contender. Anderson was arrested twice since the Rudenko fight. He was booked for improper handling of firearms and driving under the influence in November. The next month he pleaded no-contest to the firearms charge and the DUI was dropped. He was fined and received a suspended sentence. Then, in late February in Michigan, he was charged with a felony after taking police on a high-speed chase and crashing into a median. He is due back in court on April 15. Merhy is a 5-foot-11 former cruiserweight who was born in the Ivory Coast but lives in Belgium. The 31-year-old lost a unanimous decision to Kevin Lerena in May of last year in South Africa, Lerena’s home country. However, he bounced back to record his biggest victory in December, a split decision over 6-foot-7 2016 Olympic champion Tony Yoka. Anderson is 6-foot-4.