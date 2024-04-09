Fight Week: Holly Holm takes on Kayla Harrison on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s own Peacher’s Daughter, Holly Holm, will be back in UFC action on Saturday apart of UFC 300. It’s been 9 months since her last fight, but Holm is back in a high profile bout taking on former PFL Champion, and 2-time Olympic Gold Medalist in Judo, Kayla Harrison.

“Oh, this is a big fight. It’s definitely a big fight. She is coming from PFL, she has been a champion. She has been an Olympic Gold Medalist. She has a lot of experience on her side with her strengths, so this is a huge fight for me. She still has holes in her game as anyone does, so I am there to expose them,” said Holly Holm.



A former UFC Bantamweight Champion, Holly Holm will look to improve her 15-6 professional record against Harrison, and Holm may have an advantage fighting at 135 lbs. Harrison has never fought at 135 lbs, and she won her Olympic Gold Medals at 172 lbs. Harrison will need to cut 20 lbs to fight at Bantamweight as she fought at 155 lbs during her time in the PFL.

Holm vs. Harrison will be on the preliminary card of UFC 300. Prelim bouts are set to start at 6 p.m. on ESPN on Saturday.

