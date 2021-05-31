Fight week: The Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul exhibition

Background: Attention! This isn’t an actual sporting contest; it’s a glorified sparring session between a great boxer and a YouTube personality who has almost no idea what he’s doing in the ring. As long as you’re aware of all that and you still want to pay the 50 bucks to watch, go for it. Mayweather, 44, returns to the ring for the first time since an exhibition with Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in December 2018. The Hall of Famer will give up six inches in height and around 30 pounds against Paul but that isn’t relevant given the vast gap in ability. Mayweather is expected to toy with Paul until he decides to take him out, if that’s what he chooses to do. Paul deserves some respect. One, he has the courage to step into the ring with an accomplished boxer. And, two, he and brother Jake Paul reportedly are spending time in the gym in an effort to become proficient in boxing. Logan Paul has fought twice, once in an exhibition with fellow YouTuber KSI and again against KSI in a sanctioned bout. Paul lost a split decision in the November 2019 fight. Badou Jack was scheduled to face Jean Pascal in a rematch of their December 2019 bout, which Pascal won by a split decision. However, Pascal was removed from the show after he tested positive for PEDs. It’s not clear whether organizers will be able to find a suitable opponent for Jack.