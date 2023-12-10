Fight Tracks: The walkout songs of UFC Fight Night 233 feat. Johnny Cash, Don Omar, and Cindi Lauper
While it takes intense training, world-class skills and maybe even a bit of luck to register a UFC win, picking the right song to accompany you to the cage is a key talent, as well.
See what the fighters from UFC Fight Night 233 went with as their backing tracks in Las Vegas.
Talita Alencar vs. Rayanne Amanda
Talita Alencar def. Rayanne Amanda via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Talita Alencar: “The Dog Days are Over” by Florence & The Machine
Rayanne Amanda: “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” by Cindi Lauper
Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Hernandez
Tatsuro Taira def. Carlos Hernandez via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 0:55
Tatsuro Taira: “Power to the People” by John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band
Carlos Hernandez: “Hypnotize” by Notorious B.I.G.
Stephanie Egger vs. Luana Santos
Luana Santos def. Stephanie Egger via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Luana Santos: “Fall Out Boy & Alicia Keys” by Christina Grimmie & Mike Tompkins
Stephanie Egger: “Captain” by Danitsa
Melquizael Costa vs. Steve Garcia
Steve Garcia def. Melquizael Costa via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 1:01
Steve Garcia: “Long Live the Champion” by KB, Gabriel emc, Yariel
Melquizael Costa: “A Galinha E O Galo Carijo”
Shannon Ross vs. Sung Hyun Park
Sung Hyun Park def. Shannon Ross via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 3:59
Shannon Ross: “Layers” by NF
Sung Hyun Park: “Viva La Vida” by Coldplay
Kevin Jousset vs. Song Kenan
Kevin Jousset def. Song Kenan via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Kevin Jousset: “The Sound of Silence” by Simon & Garfunkel
Song Kenan: “I am wrath”
Andre Muniz vs. Junyong Park
Andre Muniz def. Junyong Park via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Andre Muniz: “Till I Collapse” by Eminem
Junyong Park: “Gonna Fly Now (Rocky theme song)” by Bill Conti
Tim Elliott vs. Su Mudaerji
Tim Elliott def. Su Mudaerji via technical submission (arm-triangle choke) – Round 1, 4:02
Tim Elliott: “A Boy Named Sue” by Johnny Cash
Su Mudaerji: “Akebanma (Akebanma)” by Zhaxinima
Jamie Mullarkey vs. Nasrat Haqparast
Nasrat Haqparast def. Jamie Mullarkey via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 1:44
Jamie Mullarkey: “My Brother’s Keeper” by Kid Mac
Nasrat Haqparast: “National Anthem of Afghanistan”
Khalil Rountree vs. Anthony Smith
Khalil Rountree def. Anthony Smith via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 0:56
Khalil Rountree: “Staying Alive” by Bee Gees
Anthony Smith: “Return of the Mack” by Mark Ronson
Song Yadong vs. Chris Gutierrez
Song Yadong def. Chris Gutierrez via unanimous decision (50-44, 50-45, 50-45)
Song Yadong: “Dragon Fist” by Jay Chou
Chris Gutierrez: “Bandolero” by Don Omar feat. Tego Calderon