Fight Tracks: The walkout songs of UFC Fight Night 235 with Marvin Gaye, The Fugees and a double shot of 50 Cent

While it takes intense training, world-class skills and maybe even a bit of luck to register a UFC win, picking the right song to accompany you to the cage is a key talent, as well.

See what the fighters from UFC Fight Night 235 went with as their backing tracks in Las Vegas (fighters listed alphabetically).

Diana Belbita

Molly McCann def. Diana Belbita via submission (armbar) – Round 2, 4:59

“Watch Me Shine” (Bianca Belair entrance theme)

Viviane Araujo

Natalia Silva def. Viviane Araujo via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

“Eu Renasci Das Cinzas” by Mc Daniel, Mc Paulin Da Capital

Blake Bilder

Jung Gyeong Lee def. Blake Bilder via unanimous decision (30-27 30-27, 30-27)

“Call Me Nobody” by Clever feat. Lil Wayne

Randy Brown

Randy Brown def. Muslim Salikhov via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 3:17

“Lime Light” by Masicka

Luana Carolina

Luana Carolina def. Julija Stoliarenko via TKO (strikes) – Round 3, 4:52

“Quem Falou” by Victim

Drew Dober

Renato Moicano def. Drew Dober via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

“This Is How We Do It” by Montel Jordan

Roman Dolidze

Nassourdine Imavov def. Roman Dolidze via majority decision (49-44, 47-47, 48-46)

Georgian dances: “The Eighth Wonder of the World”

Themba Gorimbo

Themba Gorimbo def. Pete Rodriguez via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 0:32

“God Gave Me Style” by 50 Cent

Nassourdine Imavov

“Tomorrow” by Salif Keita

Charles Johnson

Charles Johnson def. Azat Maksum via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

“Fu-gee-la” by Fugees

Aliaskhab Khizriev

Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Makhmud Muradov declared no contest (accidental eye poke) – Round 1, 0:11

“Lezginka 4”

Jung Gyeong Lee

“Korean Tiger” by C. Swag

Azat Maksum

“Field Men” by Nasr feat. Raim

Molly McCann

“Run This Town” by Jay-Z feat. Rihanna

Marquel Mederos

Marquel Mederos def. Landon Quinones via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

“Hustler’s Ambition” by 50 Cent

Renato Moicano

“Isaac” by Edson Gomes

Makhmud Muradov

“O’zbekiston Farzandlarimiz” by Saida

Thomas Petersen

Jamal Pogues def. Thomas Petersen via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

“Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” by Marvin Gaye

Jamal Pogues

“One of One” by Tee Grizzly

Landon Quinones

“Turnest N*gga in the City” by 42 Dugg

Charlie Radtke

Charlie Radtke def. Gilbert Urbina via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 4:47

“Firestarter” by The Prodigy

Pete Rodriguez

“Built for This” by Method Man

Muslim Salikhov

Ertugrul soundtrack

Natalia Silva

“Nothing Is Impossible – Planetshakers Live” by Bethel Church

Julija Stoliarenko

“In My Mind” by Dynoro

Gilbert Urbina

“Bzrp Music Sessions #55” by Peso Pluma

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie