Fight Tracks: The walkout songs of UFC Fight Night 235 with Marvin Gaye, The Fugees and a double shot of 50 Cent
While it takes intense training, world-class skills and maybe even a bit of luck to register a UFC win, picking the right song to accompany you to the cage is a key talent, as well.
See what the fighters from UFC Fight Night 235 went with as their backing tracks in Las Vegas (fighters listed alphabetically).
Diana Belbita
Molly McCann def. Diana Belbita via submission (armbar) – Round 2, 4:59
“Watch Me Shine” (Bianca Belair entrance theme)
Viviane Araujo
Natalia Silva def. Viviane Araujo via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
“Eu Renasci Das Cinzas” by Mc Daniel, Mc Paulin Da Capital
Blake Bilder
Jung Gyeong Lee def. Blake Bilder via unanimous decision (30-27 30-27, 30-27)
“Call Me Nobody” by Clever feat. Lil Wayne
Randy Brown
Randy Brown def. Muslim Salikhov via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 3:17
“Lime Light” by Masicka
Luana Carolina
Luana Carolina def. Julija Stoliarenko via TKO (strikes) – Round 3, 4:52
“Quem Falou” by Victim
N/A
Drew Dober
Renato Moicano def. Drew Dober via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
“This Is How We Do It” by Montel Jordan
Roman Dolidze
Nassourdine Imavov def. Roman Dolidze via majority decision (49-44, 47-47, 48-46)
Georgian dances: “The Eighth Wonder of the World”
Themba Gorimbo
Themba Gorimbo def. Pete Rodriguez via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 0:32
“God Gave Me Style” by 50 Cent
Nassourdine Imavov
Nassourdine Imavov def. Roman Dolidze via majority decision (49-44, 47-47, 48-46)
“Tomorrow” by Salif Keita
Charles Johnson
Charles Johnson def. Azat Maksum via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
“Fu-gee-la” by Fugees
Aliaskhab Khizriev
Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Makhmud Muradov declared no contest (accidental eye poke) – Round 1, 0:11
“Lezginka 4”
Jung Gyeong Lee
Jung Gyeong Lee def. Blake Bilder via unanimous decision (30-27 30-27, 30-27)
“Korean Tiger” by C. Swag
Azat Maksum
Charles Johnson def. Azat Maksum via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
“Field Men” by Nasr feat. Raim
Molly McCann
Molly McCann def. Diana Belbita via submission (armbar) – Round 2, 4:59
“Run This Town” by Jay-Z feat. Rihanna
Marquel Mederos
Marquel Mederos def. Landon Quinones via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
“Hustler’s Ambition” by 50 Cent
Renato Moicano
Renato Moicano def. Drew Dober via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
“Isaac” by Edson Gomes
Makhmud Muradov
Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Makhmud Muradov declared no contest (accidental eye poke) – Round 1, 0:11
“O’zbekiston Farzandlarimiz” by Saida
Thomas Petersen
Jamal Pogues def. Thomas Petersen via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
“Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” by Marvin Gaye
Jamal Pogues
Jamal Pogues def. Thomas Petersen via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
“One of One” by Tee Grizzly
Landon Quinones
Marquel Mederos def. Landon Quinones via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
“Turnest N*gga in the City” by 42 Dugg
Charlie Radtke
Charlie Radtke def. Gilbert Urbina via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 4:47
“Firestarter” by The Prodigy
Pete Rodriguez
Themba Gorimbo def. Pete Rodriguez via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 0:32
“Built for This” by Method Man
Muslim Salikhov
Randy Brown def. Muslim Salikhov via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 3:17
Ertugrul soundtrack
N/A
Natalia Silva
Natalia Silva def. Viviane Araujo via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
“Nothing Is Impossible – Planetshakers Live” by Bethel Church
Julija Stoliarenko
Luana Carolina def. Julija Stoliarenko via TKO (strikes) – Round 3, 4:52
“In My Mind” by Dynoro
Gilbert Urbina
Charlie Radtke def. Gilbert Urbina via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 4:47
“Bzrp Music Sessions #55” by Peso Pluma