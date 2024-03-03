Fight Tracks: The walkout songs of UFC Fight Night 238 with Biggie, Tupac, AC/DC and ‘The Boss’

While it takes intense training, world-class skills and maybe even a bit of luck to register a UFC win, picking the right song to accompany you to the cage is a key talent, as well.

See what the fighters from UFC Fight Night 238 went with as their backing tracks in Las Vegas (fighters listed alphabetically).

Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady

Loik Radzhabov def. Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady via knockout (punches) – Round 3, 0:49

“Mohammed Dammi Flasti”

Bekzat Almakhan

Umar Nurmagomedov def. Bekzat Almakhan via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26, 30-26)

“Etno Folk” by Turan

Eryk Anders

Eryk Anders

Eryk Anders def. Jamie Pickett via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 29-28)

“Ladders” by Mac Miller

Javid Basharat

Aiemann Zahabi def. Javid Basharat via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

“You Can’t Stop Me Now” by RZA

A.J. Cunningham

Ludovit Klein def. A.J. Cunningham via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 4:36

“Born in the USA” by Bruce Springsteen

Christian Duncan

Christian Duncan def. Claudio Ribeiro via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 1:57

“Put ’em on Ice” by Lil’ Durk

Stephen Erceg

Stephen Erceg def. Matt Schnell via knockout (punch) – Round 2, 0:26

“You Don’t Mess With Jim” by Jim Croce

Shamil Gaziev

Jairzinho Rozenstruik def. Shamil Gaziev via TKO (retirement) – Round 4, 5:00

“My Great People” by Zumrud Abdulaeva Salam

Ludovit Klein

Ludovit Klein def. A.J. Cunningham via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 4:36

“Highway to Hell” by AC/DC

Muhammad Mokaev

Muhammad Mokaev def. Alex Perez via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

“My People” by Zagir Magomedov

Umar Nurmagomedov

Umar Nurmagomedov def. Bekzat Almakhan via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26, 30-26)

Zabit Magomedsharipov’s UFC walkout music

Vinicius Oliveira

Vinicius Oliveira def. Bernardo Sopaj via knockout (flying knee) – Round 3, 4:41

“Cerre Os Punhos” by Lokdog

Tyson Pedro

Vitor Petrino def. Tyson Pedro via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

“Let’s Go” by Trick Daddy feat. Lil’ Jon & Twista

Alex Perez

Muhammad Mokaev def. Alex Perez via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

“Juicy” by Notorious B.I.G.

Vitor Petrino

Vitor Petrino def. Tyson Pedro via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

“Abertura Oficial Victor Petrino” by DJ Ruan Do Primerio

N/A

Jamie Pickett

Eryk Anders def. Jamie Pickett via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 29-28)

“Monster 2.0” by Jacob Banks feat. Boogie

Loik Radzhabov

Loik Radzhabov def. Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady via knockout (punches) – Round 3, 0:49

“M.One” by Master Ismail

Claudio Ribeiro

Christian Duncan def. Claudio Ribeiro via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 1:57

“Rimanaessencia Rap” by Mais Nois Canta

N/A

Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Jairzinho Rozenstruik def. Shamil Gaziev via TKO (retirement) – Round 4, 5:00

“Champion” by Josylvio, Sevn Alias and Psycho feat. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Matt Schnell

Stephen Erceg def. Matt Schnell via knockout (punch) – Round 2, 0:26

“Green River” by Creedence Clearwater Revival

Bernardo Sopaj

Vinicius Oliveira def. Bernardo Sopaj via knockout (flying knee) – Round 3, 4:41

“Ambitionz Az a Ridah” by Tupac

Aiemann Zahabi

Aiemann Zahabi def. Javid Basharat via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

“Thug Luv” by Bone, Thugs & Harmony feat. Tupac

