Fight Tracks: The walkout songs of UFC Fight Night 238 with Biggie, Tupac, AC/DC and ‘The Boss’
While it takes intense training, world-class skills and maybe even a bit of luck to register a UFC win, picking the right song to accompany you to the cage is a key talent, as well.
See what the fighters from UFC Fight Night 238 went with as their backing tracks in Las Vegas (fighters listed alphabetically).
Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady
Loik Radzhabov def. Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady via knockout (punches) – Round 3, 0:49
“Mohammed Dammi Flasti”
Bekzat Almakhan
“Etno Folk” by Turan
Eryk Anders
Eryk Anders
“Ladders” by Mac Miller
Javid Basharat
“You Can’t Stop Me Now” by RZA
A.J. Cunningham
“Born in the USA” by Bruce Springsteen
Christian Duncan
“Put ’em on Ice” by Lil’ Durk
Stephen Erceg
“You Don’t Mess With Jim” by Jim Croce
Shamil Gaziev
“My Great People” by Zumrud Abdulaeva Salam
Ludovit Klein
“Highway to Hell” by AC/DC
Muhammad Mokaev
“My People” by Zagir Magomedov
Umar Nurmagomedov
Zabit Magomedsharipov’s UFC walkout music
Vinicius Oliveira
“Cerre Os Punhos” by Lokdog
Tyson Pedro
“Let’s Go” by Trick Daddy feat. Lil’ Jon & Twista
Alex Perez
“Juicy” by Notorious B.I.G.
Vitor Petrino
“Abertura Oficial Victor Petrino” by DJ Ruan Do Primerio
Jamie Pickett
“Monster 2.0” by Jacob Banks feat. Boogie
Loik Radzhabov
“M.One” by Master Ismail
Claudio Ribeiro
“Rimanaessencia Rap” by Mais Nois Canta
Jairzinho Rozenstruik
“Champion” by Josylvio, Sevn Alias and Psycho feat. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
Matt Schnell
“Green River” by Creedence Clearwater Revival
Bernardo Sopaj
“Ambitionz Az a Ridah” by Tupac
Aiemann Zahabi
“Thug Luv” by Bone, Thugs & Harmony feat. Tupac