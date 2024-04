Fight Tracks: The walkout songs of UFC on ESPN 55 with rare Mumford & Sons, Led Zeppelin, Eminem Curse

While it takes intense training, world-class skills and maybe even a bit of luck to register a UFC win, picking the right song to accompany you to the cage is a key talent, as well.

See what the fighters from UFC on ESPN 55 went with as their backing tracks in Las Vegas (fighters listed alphabetically).

Gabriel Benitez

“Tierra Santa” by Mejor Morir En Pie

Ariane da Silva

Capítulo 4, Versículo 3 – Instrumental Em Vinil

Jhonata Diniz

Jhonata Diniz def. Austen Lane via knockout (punches) – Round 2, 2:12

“Aonde Nos Chegou” by Mc Menor Mr E Mc Dede

Michal Figlak

“Shook Ones Pt. II” by Mobb Deep

Bogdan Guskov

Bogdan Guskov def. Ryan Spann via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 3:16

“Spinnin'” by Connor Price & Bens

Victor Henry

Victor Henry def. Rani Yahya via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 2:36

“Baring Teeth for Revolt” by Goatwhore

Austin Hubbard

“Good People” by Mumford and Sons feat. Pharrell Williams

Austen Lane

“Hexagram” by The Deftones

James Llontop

“X” by 21 Savage & Metro Boomin feat. Future

Caio Machado

“Lose Yourself” by Eminem

Hayisaer Maheshate

Hayisaer Maheshate def. Gabriel Benitez via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

“Ulkender (Tau Adam)” by Machenski

Marnic Mann

“Wake Me Up” by 2CELLOS

Don'Tale Mayes

“Belly (Intro)” by Nas

Tim Means

“Dirty Birds” by 1K Phew

Uros Medic

Uros Medic def. Tim Means via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 2:09

“Immigrant Song” by Led Zeppelin

Liang Na

“Break the Cocoon” by Angela Zhang

Matheus Nicolau

Alex Perez def. Matheus Nicolau via knockout (punch) – Round 2, 2:16

“The Boss” by James Brown

David Onama

“Peace” by Mohbad

Chris Padilla

“From the Ugly” by Kodak Black

Jonathan Pearce

“Thunderstruck” by AC/DC

Alex Perez

Alex Perez def. Matheus Nicolau via knockout (punch) – Round 2, 2:16

“Juicy” by Notorious B.I.G.

Ivana Petrovic

“Paint It, Black” by The Rolling Stones

Karine Silva

Karine Silva def. Ariane da Silva via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

“Pantera Negra” by Emcida

Ketlen Souza

“Louco E Sonhador” by Mc Neguinho Do Kaxeta

Ryan Spann

“1st of tha Month” by Bone Thugs N Harmony

Rani Yahya

“Sirius” by the Alan Parsons Project

