Fight Tracks: The walkout songs of UFC Fight Night 240, where the Eminem Curse was at it again

While it takes intense training, world-class skills and maybe even a bit of luck to register a UFC win, picking the right song to accompany you to the cage is a key talent, as well.

See what the fighters from UFC Fight Night 240 went with as their backing tracks in Las Vegas (fighters listed alphabetically).

Brendan Allen

Brendan Allen def. Chris Curtis via split decision (48-47, 47-48, 49-46)

“Nipsey Freestyle” by Dirty Sauce Dallas, “You Hate Me” by Fredo Bang

Cesar Almeida

Cesar Almeida def. Dylan Budka via TKO (strikes) – Round 2, 2:13

“DNA” by Kendrick Lamar

Dan Argueta

Jean Matsumoto def. Dan Argueta via technical submission (guillotine choke) – Round 2, 4:59

“Psycho Killer” by Talking Heads

Ignacio Bahamondes

Ignacio Bahamondes def. Christos Giagos via TKO (head kick) – Round 1, 3:34

“Paz En La Tormenta” by Marcos Yaroide

Lukasz Brzeski

Lukasz Brzeski def. Valter Walker via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

“Lukasyno & Kriso” by Mój świat feat. Miss God

Dylan Budka

Cesar Almeida def. Dylan Budka via TKO (strikes) – Round 2, 2:13

“Jailhouse Rock” by Elvis Presley

Charlie Campbell

Charlie Campbell def. Trevor Peek via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

“Right Above It’ by Lil Wayne feat Drake

Morgan Charriere

Chepe Mariscal def. Morgan Charriere via split decision (29-28, 27-30, 29-28)

“Dolce Camara” by Booba feat. SDM

Nora Cornolle

Nora Cornolle def. Melissa Mullins via TKO (strikes) – Round 2, 3:06

“L’intro Du General” by Mac Tyer

Chris Curtis

Brendan Allen def. Chris Curtis via split decision (48-47, 47-48, 49-46)

“Bad Boy for Life” by P Diddy

Germaine de Randamie

Norma Dumont def. Germaine de Randamie via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

“Texas Hold ‘Em” by Beyonce

Norma Dumont

Norma Dumont def. Germaine de Randamie via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

“Techno Boxe” by Furacao 2000

Pedro Falcao

Victor Hugo def. Pedro Falcao via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

“Can’t Stop” by Red Hot Chili Peppers

Christos Giagos

Ignacio Bahamondes def. Christos Giagos via TKO (head kick) – Round 1, 3:34

“Real American” by Rick Derringer

Alexander Hernandez

Damon Jackson def. Alexander Hernandez via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

“I Wonder” by Kanye West

Victor Hugo

Victor Hugo def. Pedro Falcao via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

“Grey (Mixed)” by Defected In The House Radio

Damon Jackson

Damon Jackson def. Alexander Hernandez via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

“Iron Man” by Yookie

Chepe Mariscal

Chepe Mariscal def. Morgan Charriere via split decision (29-28, 27-30, 29-28)

“Jesus Walks” by Kanye West

Jean Matsumoto

Jean Matsumoto def. Dan Argueta via technical submission (guillotine choke) – Round 2, 4:59

“Vida Blindada” by Andrezhinho Shock

Court McGee

Alex Morono def. Court McGee via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

“Lucky You” by Eminem” feat. Joyner Lucas

Alex Morono

Alex Morono def. Court McGee via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

“Enemies” by Eleine

Melissa Mullins

Nora Cornolle def. Melissa Mullins via TKO (strikes) – Round 2, 3:06

“Dancing in the Moonlight” by Toploader

Trevor Peek

Charlie Campbell def. Trevor Peek via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

“Pretty Little Devil” by Shaya Zamora

Valter Walker

Lukasz Brzeski def. Valter Walker via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

“Wardruna – Voluspa” by Isaac Rosas

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie