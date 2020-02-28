Fight the offseason blues with 50% off NFL gear

Ravens Gaudet ‘47 Clean Up Hat

Kansas City Chiefs fans are likely still celebrating the franchise’s second Super Bowl title and first in 50 years. However, it’s officially the offseason and if you’re seriously missing your favorite team take the field, perhaps you can channel your torture into some retail therapy.

For a limited time only, ‘47 Brand is offering 50% off all NFL gear. Of course, this excludes Super Bowl championship apparel. But, you can slash half off the price of hoodies, hats and shirts when you enter the code NFL50 at checkout for a limited time only. We’ve listed some bestselling items below, but you can find gear for all 32 teams.

Yahoo Sports is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.

Cowboys Legacy ‘47 Clean Up Hat

49ers ‘47 Alpine Fleece Pullover

Steelers Legacy Carhartt x ‘47 MVP Hat

Patriots ‘47 Alpine Fleece Pullover

Panthers Gamebreak ‘47 Headline Crew



