Fight: Ryan Reaves trades bombs with Adam McQuaid

Ryan Reaves has joked about getting a new set of hands after scoring more goals than usual since the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but he can still do staggering damage with his knuckles.

Reaves reminded his few remaining would-be opponents of as much during the Vegas Golden Knights’ 4-2 win against the New York Rangers on Tuesday, as he engaged in a spirited bout with Adam McQuaid.

It’s an entertaining affair, beginning with a Reaves head-fake. McQuaid holds his own reasonably well early on, but eventually gets in trouble once Reaves starts to exert his will after the two traded haymakers.

This isn’t a marathon bout (see the video above this post’s headline), but would you expect anyone to last long throwing hard punches with the NHL’s most feared presence?

Judging by Hockey Fights’ listings, this was Reaves’ third fight of 2018-19, while McQuaid got in his first bout since March 2018.

After the game, Reaves admitted that his knuckles felt “sore but alright,” according to Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

The Golden Knights extended their winning streak to an impressive seven games in this one.

