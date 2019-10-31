Fight Night & Steph Curry's broken hand

While the Nationals were getting ready to come back and win the World Series, Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns decided to have a wrasslin’ match, while Ben Simmons’ chokehold forced KAT to tap out. And the Rockets and Wizards put on a 317-point show, as James Harden, Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal all went nuts on Wednesday night. Oh, and Stephen Curry suffered a broken left hand. I’d like to have the whole night start over from scratch, as almost nothing went right. Follow me on Twitter!

Suns 121, Warriors 110 – The Suns outscored the Warriors 43-14 in the first quarter on the road and never looked back. A friend of mine (Yuri) texted me that the "Chase Center is cursed," and I think she might be right. The Suns’ starters were all fun, especially Aron Baynes and his 22 points, 12 boards, three blocks and two 3-pointers. He’s must-own as long as Deandre Ayton’s suspension holds up. Frank Kaminsky had an off night, missing all six of his shots, but has also been playing well in Ayton’s absence. Dario Saric bounced back with 16 points, nine boards, five assists, five steals and two 3-pointers, and is worth grabbing if he’s on your wire. Jevon Carter and Mikal Bridges were both quiet and both of them probably belong on waiver wires.

Now for the really, really bad news. Stephen Curry suffered a broken left hand and is going to be out indefinitely. If you haven’t watched Curry’s injury, I’d recommend keeping it that way. Let the Warriors’ tanking begin. It’s over. D’Angelo Russell is going to step into the point guard role and probably go off, while Jordan Poole, Alec Burks and Damion Lee should all step up their games. I guess Poole is the pickup here, but Russell should be ready to take the PG reins. Eric Paschall and Glenn Robinson III both started and played well, making both of them worth a look as well. Willie Cauley-Stein (left foot) made his debut and had 12 points, five boards and a block on 5-of-5 shooting. Pick him up if you need a big man in a deep league. My deepest sympathies if you own Curry, like I do in one league.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Story continues

Sixers 117, Timberwolves 95 – While I’m pretty sure you’ve all seen the fight by now, I’m a little surprised Ben Simmons didn’t get ejected for the chokehold he put on Karl-Anthony Towns. He might be looking at a suspension and it looked like KAT may have thrown a punch at Joel Embiid, although it really wasn’t a punch. And you have to wonder how many guys left the bench. I wouldn’t be surprised if multiple suspensions are coming, so keep an eye out for news on Thursday. As for the game, Al Horford bounced back with a nice double-double, Simmons and Josh Richardson filled up the stat sheet and Furkan Korkmaz hit three 3-pointers and scored 17 points off the bench, which looks like a fluke. Matisse Thybulle was great with a 3-pointer, three assists, four steals, two blocks and nine points. He’s a defensive wizard who doesn’t score, but he’s worth a look if your team is lacking ‘stocks’ (steals & blocks). There wasn’t much to learn from this one and Horford will simply slide to center if Embiid gets a game off.

For the Wolves it was a box score disaster, kind of like all my fantasy teams tonight. Robert Covington and Treveon Graham struggled to 3-of-12 combined shooting, KAT got tossed and Andrew Wiggins and Jeff Teague were serviceable. I know RoCo owners are stressed about him and I’m happy I didn’t draft him anywhere. But he’s not worth cutting at this point.

Editor's Note: Drafting is only half the battle. Dominate all season long with our Season Pass! Use our NEW Start/Sit Tool, Trade Analyzer, Weekly Tiers, Rest-of-Season Rankings, Projections and more on your way to a championship! Click here for more!

Rockets 159, Wizards 158 – James Harden scored 59 points in this no-defense special, Russell Westbrook messed around and got another triple-double, Clint Capela had a big double-double, Danuel House had a really fun stat line (4 3-pointers, 7 boards, 2 steals, 1 block, 19 points) and P.J. Tucker kept it going with four assists, three steals and a 3-pointer. Tucker’s numbers have been phenomenal, and I don’t know how much longer he can keep it up, but both he and House should be given a close look in all leagues and formats. And while I didn't think it was possible, Westbrook is on pace to average another triple-double.

For the Wizards, Bradley Beal went off with 46 points, seven triples, 14-of-20 shooting, 11-of-12 free throws, six boards, eight assists and three steals. Rui Hachimura had a career-high 23 points, five boards and three 3-pointers on 9-of-15 shooting, Thomas Bryant had a solid double-double with a steal and four blocks, and the entire bench went off. Davis Bertans had 21 points and six triples, Isaiah Thomas had 17 points, 10 assists and two 3-pointers, and Troy Brown and Moritz Wagner both scored in double digits. Make sure Hachimura’s not available in your league and give Bertans and Thomas a close look. Thomas might be ready to overtake Ish Smith as the starter, although I still don’t trust him, while Bertans has played really well in three straight games, hitting 16 3-pointers through four games. Pick them all up.

Pacers 118, Nets 108 – The Pacers finally got in the win column last night after dropping their first three games, but it came with a steep price. Myles Turner went down with what looked like a severely sprained right ankle and is facing an MRI. He’s likely to miss multiple games, unfortunately. Domantas Sabonis went off for a 29-8-4 line with a block and two 3-pointers and he’s going to be a beast if Turner misses time. T.J. Warren (20), Jeremy Lamb (25) and Malcolm Brogdon (21-8-13-3) all scored at least 20 and Brogdon looks like one of the fantasy steals of this year’s draft season. There wasn’t much happening off the Pacers’ bench, but make sure starters Warren and Lamb aren’t sitting on your waiver wire.

For the Nets, Kyrie Irving racked up a 28-7-6-1-1-2 line and DeAndre Jordan started again and had eight points, 17 rebounds and a block. Taurean Prince hit just 3-of-10 shots for eight points, but he also filled up the stat sheet and you should probably stick with him if you own him. Caris LeVert wasn’t mind blowing, but he was solid with a 15-6-3 line with two 3-pointers. Spencer Dinwiddie was big off the bench with 20 points, seven assists, a steal and a 3-pointer, while Jarrett Allen had eight points, eight boards and two blocks in 22 minutes off the bench. The Allen/Jordan timeshare is going to be a pain in the you-know-what all season long.

Cavaliers 117, Bulls 111 – Kevin Love stayed hot with 17 points, 20 boards, six dimes, a steal and a 3-pointer, and I honestly forgot that he was still capable of doing stuff like this. But he looks great. Tristan Thompson double-doubled again with five blocks and should be owned everywhere, while Cedi Osman, Collin Sexton and Darius Garland were all serviceable starters. Larry Nance and Jordan Clarkson were solid off the bench and Clarkson has now scored 15 or 17 points in three straight games. He’s worth a look if you need points and threes.

For the Bulls, Lauri Markkanen and Wendell Carter Jr. were both solid, Otto Porter Jr. looked better than he has recently, and Zach LaVine scored an empty 16 points with four triples. Tomas Satoransky was better with eight points and eight assists, and Thaddeus Young was decent with 14 points, five boards and two 3-pointers. I’m OK with dropping Sato for a hot free agent, while Porter and the rest of the guys I mentioned are holds. Young’s a borderline player to own in 12-team leagues right now.

Magic 95, Knicks 83 – Jonathan Isaac cooled off but still had three blocks, Aaron Gordon finally came through with decent shooting and a double-double, Nikola Vucevic bounced back with 21 points, 13 boards, a steal, a block and two 3-pointers and Evan Fournier had a solid stat line. D.J. Augustin had five points and seven dimes in 28 minutes and another start, while Markelle Fultz came off the bench for seven points and one assist in 20 minutes. I still think Fultz is eventually going to overtake DJA as the starting point guard. The Magic bench was pretty rough last night.

For the Knicks, Julius Randle had a 16-10-7 line, Mitchell Robinson had three blocks in 19 minutes, while Marcus Morris, RJ Barrett and Wayne Ellington were all forgettable, combining to hit just 7-of-30 shots. Bobby Portis had a 12 & 10 double-double with two 3-pointers and is worth grabbing now that he’s heating up over his last two games. Elfrid Payton was out with a hamstring injury but Frank Ntilikina didn’t even start. It sounds like Payton may play in the next one so I’m just going to hold him and see what happens. Dennis Smith Jr. was out again for personal reasons.

Celtics 116, Bucks 105 – The Celtics got solid stat lines from all five starters led by Kemba Walker’s 32-6-6 line and Jayson Tatum’s 25 points with four 3-pointers. Gordon Hayward had a big 21-10-7-2-1-3 line, Daniel Theis nearly double-doubled with 11 points, nine boards, a block and a 3-pointer, and Marcus Smart came through with 19 points, six dimes, a steal and five 3-pointers. I’m not big on Theis, but Smart is probably worth a close look for a pickup after this big line. The Celtics’ bench was invisible even with Jaylen Brown out with an illness, and Brown’s absence helped Smart go off.

For the losing Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo filled up the stat sheet, Khris Middleton had 26 points and three 3-pointers on 10-of-15 shooting, and Brook Lopez, Wesley Matthews and Eric Bledsoe were all pretty bad, combining to hit just 6-of-24 shots. There wasn’t much to see off the bench, either, although George Hill had 12 points, five rebounds, two assists and two 3-pointers. Hill’s played well in two straight so give him a look in deep leagues. Bledsoe’s been disappointing thus far but should get it turned around sooner than later.

Raptors 125, Pistons 113 – Pascal Siakam had a monster 30-5-5-2 line with three 3-pointers, Kyle Lowry had a 20-5-8-2 line with two 3-pointers, Fred VanVleet had a 13 & 11 double-double, and OG Anunoby came through with 13 points, eight boards, two steals and a 3-pointer. OG should be owned in most leagues, along with everyone else I mentioned. Marc Gasol played just 15 quiet minutes in a start, while Serge Ibaka came off the bench for a 19-6-2-2 line with a 3-pointer on 9-of-15 shooting. Norman Powell got loose for 19 points, three triples and two steals, but it looks like a fluke. He hadn’t scored more than seven points in his previous four games. Gasol is going to be a rough ride this season, I'm afraid.

Andre Drummond kept it going with 21 points, 22 rebounds and a block, while starters Tony Snell, Luke Kennard and Tim Frazier failed to score more than seven points each. Kennard’s been playing well, so I’m hesitant to give up on him after one bad night. Reggie Jackson was out with a sore back and isn’t likely to play on Friday. Frazier got the start, but it was Derrick Rose who went off with a 16 & 10 double-double. Rose should be a solid DFS option on Friday. Christian Wood’s been playing well but was quiet with nine points, one rebound and a 3-pointer. He’s worth a close look as long as Blake Griffin’s out with his knee injury but didn’t have it last night.

Blazers 102, Thunder 99 – Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum went off, Hassan Whiteside double-doubled and Kent Bazemore had 14 points, five rebounds and three 3-pointers off the bench. Starters Rodney Hood and Anthony Toliver didn’t do much, and I still like Bazemore as a pickup if he’s sitting out there. We still don’t know how long Zach Collins is going to be out with his separated left shoulder.

Steven Adams (knee) sat this one out for the Thunder and I got a ton of questions about him in Wednesday’s live chat. I don’t think he’s droppable, but I also think it’s going to be a long season for his owners. Try trading him if he’s rubbing you the wrong way. Nerlens Noel started and had a strong 15-14-2-1-1 line on 6-of-7 shooting, and he’ll continue to start as long as Adams is hurt. Starters Chris Paul, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari were all solid in the loss. Dennis Schroder had 17 points and a solid line off the bench, and is worth a pickup in most leagues, while Hamidou Diallo went off for 12 points and 10 rebounds in 20 minutes. Just put him on your watch list.

Hornets 118, Kings 111 – The Hornets sent the ‘Kangz’ to 0-5 on the season with a solid fantasy performance by nearly the entire team. Starters P.J. Washington (23 & 8), Miles Bridges (17, full stat line), Cody Zeller (fourth straight double-double) and Terry Rozier (22-5-6) all went off in this one. Unfortunately, Dwayne Bacon’s struggles continued with 1-of-8 shooting and three points in 25 minutes. He’s really struggled in three of his last four and should get it turned around soon, but I get it if you want to dump him for a hot free agent. I might join you there. From the bench, Devonte’ Graham kept it going with 12 points, nine dimes and two 3-pointers, Malik Monk picked up Bacon’s slack with 18 points and four triples, and Marvin Williams scored 11. Washington, Bridges and Zeller have become must-own players and Graham is a fun pickup right now. Monk has played well in two straight games, but I don’t really trust him just yet.

In the ‘finally some good news’ department, Richaun Holmes overtook Dewayne Dedmon as the starting center for the Kings, which I sort of predicted in Wednesday’s live chat. He was great with 17 points, nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and three blocks on 8-of-10 shooting. If you didn’t pick him up on Wednesday, it’s probably too late, but check to be sure. Harrison Barnes came through with 22 points and a solid stat line, Buddy Hield added 23 points and seven 3-pointers, and De’Aaron Fox double-doubled with 16 points, seven boards and 10 dimes. Nemanja Bjelica cooled off with 11 points but also had a steal, a 3-pointer and four boards. If you still own Dedmon, it’s time to move on.

Jazz 110, Clippers 96 – Welcome back, Mike Conley! The struggling PG finally showed up with 29 points, five dimes and five triples. Hopefully you didn’t cut him. There wasn’t much to learn from the Utah box score.

The Clippers starters, outside of Lou Williams, were brutal. Lou was starting for Kawhi Leonard (load management) and had a solid 24-point effort. But Landry Shamet, Patrick Patterson, Ivica Zubac and Patrick Beverley all failed to hit double digits. Zubac had eight points, eight boards and two blocks, and might be worth a look in some leagues, but I’m not running out to get him. JaMychal Green was the big winner in Kawhi's absence with 23 points, eight boards and five triples, while Moe Harkless played just 17 minutes and did nothing. Of course, I went with Moe last night. Montrezl Harrell was freakishly quiet with 10 points, two boards and a block in just 14 minutes, presumably due to foul trouble. There was no report of injury. Buy low!