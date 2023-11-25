Fight Night HQ: Gabriel Braga vs. Jesus Pinedo, Featherweight Final | 2023 PFL Championship

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The PFL will crown its next $1 million featherweight winner Friday.

No. 2 seed Gabriel Braga (12-0) meets No. 4 Jesus Pinedo (22-6-1) in the 145-pound season championship at The Anthem in Washington, D.C.

Go inside the matchup below, from the backstory and the buildup through the end of the fight itself, with stats, photos, preview videos, highlight videos, quotes, recaps and more.

The story will update throughout the fight and event.

How we got here

Gabriel Braga vs. Jesus Pinedo

Braga earned his way to the PFL through the Challenger SEries in March. Then he beat Pinedo by split decision in their first regular season fight in April. Braga then beat Marlon Moraes by first-round KO. In the semifinals, he took a split call from Chris Wade.

Pinedo rebounded from his loss to Braga with a first-round knockout of defending million-dollar winner Brendan Loughnane – the only way he could reach the playoffs. In the semifinals, he knocked out Bubba Jenkins in the second round to get to his rematch with Braga.

Braga vs. Pinedo: Weigh-ins

Your ESPN+ Headliner tomorrow night! Gabriel Braga vs Jesus Pinedo for the 2023 PFL Featherweight World Title! [Fri, Nov 24th | 8pm ET on ESPN+PPV|🔗 https://t.co/9tors69QSM| #PFLWorldChampionship] pic.twitter.com/Dj2RVM9WMM — PFL (@PFLMMA) November 23, 2023

Braga vs. Pinedo: The fight

Records: Jesus Pinedo (22-6-1) vs. Gabriel Braga (12-0)

Result:

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie