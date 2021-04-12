Was it right to fight? NASCAR’s Backseat Drives debate
NASCAR.com's Backseat drivers were joined by NBC's Steve Letarte to debate Gray Gaulding and Joe Graf Jr.'s on-track and off-track run-in at Martinsville Speedway.
Recap the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 from Martinsville Speedway in just 15 minutes. From Ryan Blaney's stage sweep and pit problems to Truex Jr.'s pass on Denny Hamlin for the win don't miss a thing in this week's Race Rewind.
The latest racing news and lap-by-lap highlights from Martinsville Speedway.
Gray Gaulding and Joe Graf Jr. fought after Sunday's Xfinity race at Martinsville Speedway. They had contact during the race.
Preliminary entry lists are out for this weekend's Cup and Truck races at Richmond Raceway.
Short-track racing and short fuses boiled over post-race as Joe Graf Jr. and Gray Gaulding — a pair of former teammates — tussled after Sunday’s completion of the NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Martinsville Speedway. RELATED: Race results | At-track photos The altercation stemmed from an on-track incident in the final stage, sparked by a […]
Josh Berry's day in the sun, Martin Truex Jr. as new short track king, Ryan Blaney's costly pit stop, and Chase Elliott's runner-up.
With about 40 laps to go at Martinsville Speedway Thursday, it dawned on Eric Goodale that his night was about to get a lot more expensive. “When I got to Justin Bonsignore‘s bumper,” said Goodale, “I actually thought, ‘Oh my god, we have a car to win this race and I’m going to have to […]
Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule. Note: All times are ET. MORE: How to find NBCSN | Get the NBC Sports App | How to find FS1 | Get FOX Sports App Monday, April 12 4:30 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 […]
Remember when plug-in hybrid cars were the go-to for the climate-conscious driver?Turns out, they're not good for the environment, according to some experts, and could be phased out as Europe toughens the rules.Draft green finance regulations would ban carmakers from labelling plug-in hybrids, or PHEVs, 'sustainable investments' from 2025, which could put investors off.More planned rules on emissions of pollutants such as nitrogen oxides could at the same time push up the cost of producing the cars, which contain both an engine and a battery. Until now, EU policy has put PHEVs on a par with all-electric cars, which helped spur tens of billions of euros' investment in the technology.But environmental experts are pushing Europe to strip the hybrid of its green credentials.European NGO Transport and Environment says they're heavier than conventional cars and so use more fuel. A clean transportation report last year said hybrids' fuel consumption and CO2 emissions are up to four times the level they're approved for, because people don't charge them often enough. Some carmakers expected to sell plug-in hybrids until at least the end of the decade as a bridge to fully electric, but now look to be shifting away - as the changing rules make them harder to sell.BMW and Renault, which have not set a date for going all-electric, are among the companies firmly in the hybrids camp.Which argues the charging infrastructure still isn't there to support the shift to electric - so hybrids are still popular for consumers who want to drive greener. Volvo, meanwhile aims to be all-electric by 2030. Its CEO told Reuters that made it more credible as it pushes the EU to make improvements to the charging network.
Ryan Blaney described his night at Martinsville Speedway as 'frustrating' after having a race winning car taken out of contention on pit road late in the race.
Nike Inc said on Monday it will start refurbishing sneakers - from Vapormaxes to Reacts - returned by shoppers and selling them at cheaper prices, a service offered increasingly by retailers to reduce consumer waste. The Beaverton, Oregon-based company said it would clean up gently worn, like-new or slightly imperfect sneakers by hand and resell them "at a value for consumers" at certain Nike stores. To qualify for refurbishment, the sneakers need to be returned to Nike stores within 60 days of purchase.
Post-race reaction from drivers after Sunday's completion of the NASCAR Cup Series event at Martinsville Speedway.
James Conner, one of the league's top remaining free agents, recently underwent minor surgery. He visits with the Arizona Cardinals Monday.
Gina sabotages her relationship with Eli after he invites her to a wedding in Las Vegas, on B POSITIVE, Thursday, April 15 (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) singled out Russia and China as particular causes for concern and said key national security threats such as violent extremism, foreign interference, espionage and malicious cyber activity grew in 2020 and "in many ways became much more serious for Canadians." In its annual report for last year, CSIS linked the jump in foreign spying to the increasing number of people working from home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Millions of oil and gas wells have been abandoned by drilling companies around the country. “Without substantive reform attached to [the Biden plan’s] funding, you’re sending the message that it’s ok to socialize the cost of bad business.”
Finances, COVID-19 travel restrictions could lead to cancellation of the June race in Montreal for second consecutive year.
The former Miss Alabama USA gets candid about a damaging conversation she had with a pageant director.
The Houston Texans' official team website has taken QB Deshaun Watson out of its intros for a series called "Texans 360."
Fans will be able to attend the Lakers' banner reveal in May.