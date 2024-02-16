Is there any fight left in the Memphis basketball team? Penny Hardaway hopes so

DENTON, Texas — Penny Hardaway says there is only one thing left for Memphis basketball to do.

Now that the Tigers lost Thursday at North Texas – the fifth one in their last eight games – and whatever flicker of hope there was left for an NCAA tournament at-large bid has been all but snuffed out completely, it was one of the few things on Hardaway’s mind.

He brought it up to his dejected team in the visitors’ locker room at the Super Pit, and he repeatedly harped on it during his postgame press conference. After imploring his roster, mostly made up of transfers in their first season at Memphis, Hardaway used the word “fight” (or some variation of it) eight times in less than six minutes with reporters.

“Just go fight,” he said. “That’s it – just fight. Don’t worry about any Xs and Os. Just go fight.”

The Tigers (18-7, 7-5 AAC) were riding high a month ago, apparently destined for at least a top-5 seed in the NCAA tournament. They had won 15 of their first 17 games. They had beaten good teams and had won close games. Then, they blew a 20-point second-half lead at home against South Florida and have not been the same since.

Even a recent three-game winning streak was not without quite a few warts. Memphis had to rally back from down 14 at home to beat Wichita State. And it struggled to close out a 7-point win at Temple after leading by 23. The Tigers looked the best they have in a while during last week’s home victory over Tulane.

It was enough to give Memphis hope that, with a strong finish, it might not have to win the AAC Tournament to make a third straight trip to the Big Dance. But they followed it all up with a loss at North Texas where they committed 15 turnovers and gave up 16 3-pointers. On its own, getting beaten on the road by a Mean Green team that came into the game with a top-80 NET ranking would not be a resume’ killer.

But without winning the six remaining regular-season games (which would start at 3 p.m. Sunday at SMU and includes two cracks at FAU) and picking up at least a couple of wins in the conference tournament, chances are the Tigers’ at-large hopes are likely nothing more than a pipe dream.

And, so, fighting until the end is all Memphis has left, according to Hardaway.

“That’s all we can do right now – keep fighting and try to get in the (NCAA) tournament,” said senior Jaykwon Walton.

Hardaway, as despondent as he seemed after Thursday’s loss – keeping several of his responses atypically curt – is apparently confident the Tigers still have some fight left.

“They’ll be ready to play against SMU,” he said. “We’ve just got to fight as soon as the tip (off) happens. We can’t wait. Can’t wait.

“But it’s not going to be a problem getting these guys up for the next game. These are fifth-year guys. They’ve got to know it’s coming to an end. And, when you play a game like this, you’re hurting yourself if you’re not going to go out there and fight the entire game.”

Reach sports writer Jason Munz at jason.munz@commercialappeal.com or follow him @munzly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

