A fight broke out at LSU football's preseason practice on Monday. Here's what happened

BATON ROUGE — A fight broke out during LSU football's fourth preseason practice on Monday.

During the 11 vs. 11 scrimmage portion of practice, three consecutive scuffles broke out among a host of players, including Harold Perkins, Kyren Lacy, Major Burns and Denver Harris. Lacy and Perkins were involved in the first altercation.

Coach Brian Kelly spoke with the team following the fight and 11 vs. 11 period.

"(Kelly) addressed it and we move(d) past it," LSU defensive end Sai'vion Jones said. "We see that as a stepping stone (for) where we are at right now and where we need to get to (be) to become a championship program.

"(Coach) just said that you just need to remember that we've always got to respect the brotherhood."

After the fight, Perkins did not participate in the rest of the scrimmage. He attempted to sub himself back into the action following the scuffle, but Kelly pulled him aside and had a lengthy conversation with the star linebacker.

Taylor admitted that Monday's fight was the second one LSU's had this season. According to him, the Tigers only had one fight last year.

"At the end of the day, they're men. And they're going to scuffle around, talk some crap or whatever," Mason Taylor said. "I mean, it's not a big deal. We'll be fine."

