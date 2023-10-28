Fight breaks out at Lakeland-Kathleen football game
The Lakeland-Kathleen football game was called after a fight broke out in the third quarter. Lakeland won, 37-0.
The Lakeland-Kathleen football game was called after a fight broke out in the third quarter. Lakeland won, 37-0.
The two swings that rewrote Game 1 of the World Series were no accident — just ask Rangers bench coach Donnie Ecker.
The heralded rookie scored 21 points to go with 12 rebounds, three blocks, two steals and one assist in 31 minutes.
Victor Wembanyama continues to make the impossible look easy.
Corey Seager tied the game with a home run in the bottom of the ninth. Adolis García finished the job in the 11th.
Your go-to spot for everything Victor Wembanyama, the NBA's most hyped prospect since LeBron James.
Corey Seager and Adolis García were the heroes in the first extra-innings game of this postseason.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
FTX reportedly considered securing naming rights for the Royals' Kauffman Stadium.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals 10 findings he believes could help you secure a W in Week 8.
There are no bye weeks in Week 8, but that doesn't mean some key sleepers couldn't emerge. Here's Scott Pianowski's list.
Wilks will effort to rebound Sunday against Joe Burrow and the Bengals.
These players offer early-season upside and can be good pickups to help your fantasy squad to the title.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don looks at every game in the Week 8 slate and provides his lineup advice for every matchup.
Can Bo Nix get back into the Heisman race with a big game at Utah?
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 8.
Are you ready for the 2023 World Series? Let's play ball!
The Rangers are favored to win the World Series as well.
The 49ers have more to worry about than just a losing streak.
TCU was aware of Michigan's sign-stealing scheme before last year's semifinal and used "dummy signals" to dupe them.