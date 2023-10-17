Fight breaks out between Chargers and Cowboys before MNF

Fight breaks out between Chargers and Cowboys before MNF originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers started hitting each other before the opening kickoff on Monday Night Football.

Roughly an hour before game time, a fight involving several players from both teams broke out on the SoFi Stadium field in Inglewood, California.

Tempers flared after Cowboys players came onto the field for pregame warmups and made their way through an area where Chargers defensive backs were conducting drills, according to the Associated Press.

The Cowboys and Chargers got into it ahead of #MNF 😳 pic.twitter.com/0y7dVEjsWF — ESPN (@espn) October 16, 2023

Just had a pregame fight between the Cowboys and Chargers pic.twitter.com/GOqRdYOmMH — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 16, 2023

At one point, Cowboys defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. knocked Chargers running back Austin Ekeler's helmet off.

ESPN got a good close-up of Dante Fowler connecting with a right hand on #Chargers RB Austin Ekeler. pic.twitter.com/Pf4S3KNaKU — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 17, 2023

The skirmish came one night after the Buffalo Bills and New York Giants got into it during Sunday Night Football.

Live shot of the Giants-Bills fight with replays at the end pic.twitter.com/tC9PpggeUF — Justin Penik (@JustinPenik) October 16, 2023

The Cowboys (3-2) enter MNF looking to bounce back after an ugly prime-time loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The Chargers (2-2), meanwhile, are fresh off a bye week and riding a two-game win streak.