Fight: Brady Tkachuk vs. P.K. Subban (video)

Matthew Tkachuk drew a lot of attention during All-Star weekend for his brewing feud with the Oilers. His (fellow All-Star) brother Brady Tkachuk got into a fight before Matthew, though, dropping the gloves with P.K. Subban.

(Does anyone else want a tag team match involving maybe Malcolm Subban as well? No? OK …)

As you can see in the video above, the two players started to mix it up in front of the net before fighting. Brady certainly seemed to get the better of P.K., who is just having one of those years. (Hearing a Tkachuk brother yap at you after an unsuccessful fight must sting.)

By Hockey Fights’ measures, Subban engaged in 13 career NHL fights, with this being his first as a Devil. Brady is at five so far, and judging by the agitating powers of the Tkachuks, you’d expect him to finish with more than Subban once they’re both done.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.