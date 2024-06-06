Fifty years ago, the NBA Finals began in Milwaukee, and the Celtics got the last laugh

The Boston Celtics will square off with the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday to open the 2024 NBA Finals. Fifty years earlier, the Celtics were also in the Finals — and emerged triumphant — even though the powerhouse Milwaukee Bucks came into the meeting with the home-court advantage.

The series began April 28, 1974, in Milwaukee and ended in the same venue May 12, with Boston taking a 102-87 win for the 4-3 series title. Milwaukee would wait 47 years for another NBA Finals appearance.

Here were the things you may or may not have known about the 1974 NBA Finals:

The term 'skyhook' was truly born

Though Bucks announcer Eddie Doucette had already coined the term "skyhook," relating to the acrobatic and unguardable maneuver by Bucks star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, it really became part of the lexicon after Game 6 of the series. Abdul-Jabbar's skyhook with 3 seconds left in double overtime at the Boston Garden gave the Bucks a 102-101 win and staved off elimination, sending the series back to Milwaukee two days later.

The shot over reserve 7-footer Henry Finkel became one of the most memorable of Abdul-Jabbar's career and capped easily the best game of the series.

Abdul-Jabbar, to nobody's surprise, was electric in the series. The 1974 league most valuable player scored 32.6 points per game, with 12.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 2.1 blocks. Boston's John Havlicek was named the series MVP with lesser numbers in all four categories.

Game 6 wasn't the only overtime battle in the series

Havlicek missed a buzzer-beater in Game 2 that would have given the Celtics a win in Game 2 and a 2-0 series lead. Instead, he missed, and the Bucks prevailed in overtime, 105-96, to even the series. Milwaukee never led in the series.

Game 6 was the true centerpiece of the series, a back-and-forth affair that appeared to go Boston's way when Havlicek hit a jumper with 10 seconds left.

Milwaukee Bucks center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (right) sinks the winning basket against the Boston Celtics, giving the Bucks a 102-101 win in their National Basketball Association championship game at Boston Garden. The win tied the series at 3-3. Boston won the series in game 7, 102-87.

The Bucks had coasted through the postseason before meeting the Celtics

The 1974 series is remembered as the end of the Bucks' dominance, but they had been unstoppable before reaching the finals, winning eight of nine playoff games and sweeping the Chicago Bulls in the Western Conference finals.

"This is the best I've ever seen the Bucks, even when they were world champions," said Bulls guard Norm Van Lier said. "They just moved from Los Angeles (in the Western Conference semifinals) right into us. They ran right over us. They're just too much."

"The Bucks are the best team I've ever played against," Bulls coach Dick Motta said. "Truthfully, there's no way Boston or New York can beat the Bucks if the Bucks keep playing the way they are. It could be a four- or five-game series."

The Bucks had some history with the Knicks, with just a 1-16 all-time record at Madison Square Garden. But Boston dispatched New York in five games to set up the final. Just as in 1971, Milwaukee didn't have to worry about its nemesis from New York in the final.

The Bucks had a 59-23 record in the regular season, giving them easily the best record in the Western Conference. The Celtics were also the top seed, going 56-26 to likewise dominate the East.

The Bucks had a key injury in guard Lucius Allen

Guard Lucius Allen had been lost March 15 to a knee injury that required surgery, and that loomed large against a Boston team that could press and create turnovers.

Allen's 17.6 points per game were third on the team that season, well ahead of Robertson, and the 26-year-old was second on the team with 5.2 assists.

Bucks coach Don Nelson showed confidence before a 121-11 win for the Bucks in Game 6 of the 1987 Eastern Conference semifinals against Boston at the Milwaukee Arena.

A Bucks legend was playing for the opponent

Don Nelson had the most minutes of any bench player for the Celtics in the series, finishing with 5.3 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. Nelson, who was 33 at the time and played in all 82 games that season, averaged 11.5 points per game during the regular season and had two more seasons of playing left to go.

Nelson was hired immediately by Bucks coach Larry Costello as an assistant in the first year after Nelson's playing career finished. Costello resigned under pressure after the Bucks lost 15 of their first 18 games in the 1976-77 season, and suddenly Nelson was thrust into the starting job.

"I really don't know what to say," Nelson said at the news conference announcing the news of Costello's resignation. "Larry and I went into this season as a partnership. Truthfully, I'm embarrassed with the job, as I told Jim (Fitzgerald, Bucks owner). I expected to be an assistant for at least two years. I certainly don't know all the answers because I'm new, too."

Nelson remained as coach until 1987, becoming the face of the Milwaukee Bucks and beginning his path toward the NBA record for most coaching victories.

Dave Cowens (left) and John Havlicek celebrate the 1974 NBA championship at the Milwaukee Arena.

A future Buck played a pivotal role in game seven

Boston's Dave Cowens scored 28 points and hauled in 14 rebounds in the final game at the Milwaukee Arena to help Boston win convincingly.

Cowens, a future Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer, came out of retirement to play his final NBA season in Milwaukee in 1982-83 after he'd been away from the game for two years. He averaged 8.1 points and 6.9 rebounds before missing the playoffs with injury and retiring again. Milwaukee traded franchise all-time steals leader Quinn Buckner to Boston as part of the deal to obtain Cowens' rights, which became a big miss in Nelson's tenure.

Oscar Robertson of the Milwaukee Bucks handles the ball against the Golden State Warriors during a game in 1971 at the MECCA Arena in Milwaukee.

It was Oscar Robertson's final game

Robertson averaged 12.1 points and 8.3 assists per game in the finals, which were representative of his numbers during the regular season. At age 35, he had seemingly lost a step, and he retired after the season.

The Bucks missed the playoffs the following year. Then, Abdul-Jabbar asked for a trade. Although the Bucks got a significant return in the deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, it hurt to see the Bucks' run crash so abruptly.

The Bucks remained competitive and didn't endure consecutive seasons without playoff appearances until the early 1990s, but their opportunity to win a title was dramatically diminished. Kareem's shot truly was the last highlight of an era.

Larry Costello led the Bucks to their first championship in 1971 and back to the NBA Finals in 1974.

The series featured eight Hall of Fame players and two Hall of Fame coaches

Both sides were littered with future Hall of Famers.

For the Celtics, Cowens, Havlicek, Paul Westphal and Jo Jo White were all future Hall of Famers, and Nelson would later get inducted as a coach. Bucks players Bob Dandridge, Robertson and Abdul-Jabbar all eventually earned induction. Celtics coach Tom Heinsohn and Costello would be inducted, too.

