For fifth time in a decade, Dodgers believe this NLCS will be different

PHOENIX – Young men and grown men, the vibrant and the weary, so many of them had stood together before in this very party, thick with satisfaction and hope. They’d not yet attained all they could, or all they’d want, but it’s all they could possess in the moment, and that would have to do.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have covered this ground. They have toasted this time. They have swarmed clubhouses familiar and foreign, leaving them soaked and, in time, forgotten.

So it was on Monday night, the Dodgers, winners again in a division series that was all they could think about for just as long as was required of them, turned again to the National League championship series, the doorstep of the World Series. They’d swept the Arizona Diamondbacks in three games, and as they gathered on the field, ace Clayton Kershaw among the first into closer Kenley Jansen’s arms, policemen on foot and on horseback circled them dutifully. Two horses, one white and one gray, posed before the pool beyond the outfield fence at Chase Field, their riders alert, and the gray one left its mound of evidence on the warning track, signaling the end for the home team.

The Dodgers had pitched with precision and hit often enough, befitting a team that won 104 games and a fifth consecutive NL West title and, it could be argued, is overdue for a World Series appearance. They’re going on three decades without one, a lot for a franchise so decorated.

This time, they’d leaned on Yu Darvish at the front end, the likes of Brandon Morrow and Kenta Maeda close behind, and Kenley Jansen for the final 16 pitches, the last of which struck out Paul Goldschmidt, the very spirit of the Diamondbacks. Rookie Cody Bellinger and backup catcher Austin Barnes homered. They won 3-1, and that was that. The Diamondbacks shook each other’s hands and promised to stay in touch. The Dodgers went off to another NLCS, what will be their second in two seasons, their third in five, their fifth in a decade, once again believing this one will be different, this one will be glorious, this one will have the party at the end of it.