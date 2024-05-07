Fifth score? Sixth score? Playoff? South finally wins county match

May 6—The margin couldn't have been any closer, but Terre Haute South won the Travis Smith County Championship for boys high school golf Monday at Rea Park.

After the first four scores were in, South and Terre Haute North were tied at 160. Austin Cheek, South's fifth player, shot a 43 and North's Braylan Chesshir a 45, so neither team score changed but South had the lead.

But six players from each of the county teams were competing, and North's Keegan Reddy and South's Ezra Sanchez both shot 43 in the last threesome. Again, neither team score changed — but now both fifth scores were identical and a playoff was manufactured.

All 12 golfers from the two teams convened 100 yards from the ninth hole and the best four scores from each team determined that South was the winner. Sanchez and Reddy contributed to the drama again, both freshmen holing out from off the green.

West Vigo was an afterthought by that time, but the team that served as host of the county meet also shot pretty well. Of the 18 golfers who played Monday, in fact, 16 shot 48 or better.

"We missed the mark tonight," said Viking coach Mike Bailey. "We have a lot of positive things going right now, but some days or not your day, and this was one of those.

"We're better than this [score] but there's a lot of season left."

South sophomore Nick Stewart was medalist with a 1-over-par 37, while North freshman Noah Walker got the second-place medal with a 38 and South's Peyton Turner won a scorecard playoff over North's Connor Bishop for third place at 39.

"I'm very happy for Stewy," coach Chris Cassell of South said at the conclusion of the evening. "He got a new putter, and it looks like it worked its magic."

Stewart was in total agreement.

"I had the flat stick rolling today," he said. "On the second hole I four-putted, but then I got myself back together . . . I made a 10-foot [putt] on eight.

"The [South] boys played great," Stewart continued. "It's a good feeling when you can help out your team."

"The guys are battling," Cassell added, "playing hard and having fun."

"It was a good match," North coach Chuck Payne agreed. "I'm happy with it.

"Connor [Bishop] has been playing great all year," Payne continued, "and Noah [Walker is] just a freshman. I've got 10 freshmen, and three of them played today."

Terre Haute South (160) — Peyton Turner 39, Nick Cherry 43, Nick Stewart 37, Noah Mishler 41, Austin Cheek 43, Ezra Sanchez 43.

Terre Haute North (160) — Connor Bishop 39, Nathan Fields 41, Abe Nasser 42, Noah Walker 38, Braylan Chesshir 45, Keegan Reddy 43.

West Vigo (185) — Bryce Easton 46, Collin Akers 45, William Marrs 46, Gunnar Bland 48, Andrew Kidwell 50, Jack Readinger 53.

Next — Both North and West Vigo are scheduled to play Tuesday, North at Hulman Links against Northview and West Vigo at Rea Park against South Putnam. South is idle until the Ramblin' Reck Invitational hosted by North on Saturday at Hulman Links.