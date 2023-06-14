Fifth-round Colts pick Daniel Scott placed on season-ending IR with torn ACL

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts have already lost one member of their draft class due to a season-ending injury.

Rookie safety Daniel Scott, a fifth-round pick out of Cal, tore his ACL last week, a league source told IndyStar, and Indianapolis placed Scott on injured reserve after the team broke spring camp on Wednesday.

The move ends Scott’s season.

And it’s another blow to a secondary that is painfully thin beyond the starting lineup.

Indianapolis has a pair of returning starters at safety in Julian Blackmon and Rodney Thomas II, and the Colts still have high hopes for 2022 third-rounder Nick Cross, but Scott’s athletic gifts made him a likely contributor on special teams and a potential depth piece at safety.

Without Scott, the Colts have veteran safety Henry Black, international player Marcel Dabo, special teamer Trevor Denbow and undrafted free agent Aaron Maddox to compete for roster spots beyond the top three players. Indianapolis is also short on experience at cornerback, where veteran Kenny Moore II is surrounded by second-year player Dallis Flowers, three draft picks and several other unproven cornerbacks in the wake of the NFL’s gambling investigation into Isaiah Rodgers Sr.

