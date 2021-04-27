Fifth-year option tracker for 2018 NFL first-round picks

NFL teams will be adding first-round picks to their roster this week and some of them will then turn their attention to first-round picks from 2018.

Fifth-year contract options for players selected in the first round that year need to be exercised by May 3 and some teams have already gotten the ball rolling on those decisions.

In a significant change from past years, the Collective Bargaining Agreement put in place last year calls for the options to be fully guaranteed when exercised. They had been guaranteed against injury only before the change was made in the new CBA.

The salaries for the options are also handled differently as players who have made the Pro Bowl twice will stand to make the same as the franchise tag at their position. Making one Pro Bowl leads to a salary equal to the transition tag and reaching certain playing time criteria — 75 percent of snaps or greater in two of their first three seasons, an average of 75 percent or greater over all three seasons, or 50 percent or greater in each of his first three seasons — sets players up to make the average of the 3rd-20th highest salaries at their position. Any other player would get the average of the 3rd-25th player.

The full list of 2018 first-round picks and the decisions

1. Quarterback Baker Mayfield, Browns — The Browns exercised his $18.858 million option on April 23.

2. Running back Saquon Barkley, Giants — No decision, salary set at $7.217 million.

3. Quarterback Sam Darnold, Panthers (Drafted and traded by Jets) — The Panthers say they will wait until after the draft to announce an option decision, salary set at $18.858 million.

4. Cornerback Denzel Ward, Browns — The Browns exercised his $13.294 million option on April 23.

5. Linebacker Bradley Chubb, Broncos — No decision, salary set at $12.716 million.

6. Guard Quenton Nelson, Colts — No decision, salary set at $13.754 million.

7. Quarterback Josh Allen, Bills — No decision, salary set at $23.106 million.

8. Linebacker Roquan Smith, Bears — No decision, salary set at $9.735 million.

9. Tackle Mike McGlinchey, 49ers — The 49ers announced they are exercising his $10.88 million option on April 26.

10. Quarterback Josh Rosen, Cardinals — No option after being traded to and released by the Dolphins.

11. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, Steelers (Drafted and traded by Dolphins) — No decision, salary set at $10.612 million.

12. Defensive tackle Vita Vea, Buccaneers — The Buccaneers exercised his $7.638 million option on April 26.

13. Defensive tackle Daron Payne, Washington — Washington exercised his $8.529 million option on April 26.

14. Defensive end Marcus Davenport, Saints — No decision, salary set at $9.553 million.

15. Tackle Kolton Miller, Raiders — No option as he signed a three-year extension with the team on March 30.

16. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, Bills — No decision, salary set at $12.716 million.

17. Safety Derwin James, Chargers — No decision, salary set at $9.052 million.

18. Cornerback Jaire Alexander, Packers — The Packers announced they expect to exercise his $13.294 million option on April 26.

19. Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, Cowboys — The Cowboys said they will make a decision on exercising his $9.145 million option after the draft.

20. Center Frank Ragnow, Lions — No decision, salary set at $12.657 million.

21. Center Billy Price, Bengals — No decision, salary set at $10.413 million.

22. Linebacker Rashaan Evans, Titans — No decision, salary set at $9.735 million.

23. Tackle Isaiah Wynn, Patriots — No decision, salary set at $10.413 million.

24. Wide receiver D.J. Moore, Panthers — No decision, salary set at $11.116 million.

25. Tight end Hayden Hurst, Falcons (Drafted and traded by Ravens) — No decision, salary set at $5.428 million.

26. Wide receiver Calvin Ridley, Falcons — No decision, salary set at $11.116 million.

27. Running back Rashaad Penny, Seahawks — No decision, salary set at $4.523 million.

28. Safety Terrell Edmunds, Steelers — No decision, salary set at $6.753 million.

29. Defensive tackle Taven Bryan, Jaguars — No decision, salary set at $7.638 million.

30. Cornerback Mike Hughes, Vikings — No decision, salary set at $12.643 million.

31. Running back Sony Michel, Patriots — No decision, salary set at $4.523 million.

32. Quarterback Lamar Jackson, Ravens — No decision, salary set at $23.106 million.

