Fifth-year option tracker
NFL teams have until May 4 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET to exercise fifth-year options on 2017 first-round draft choices.
The window to sign those players to contract extensions opened Dec. 30, with Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey becoming the first to get a new deal.
Some of the fifth-year option decisions are easy, and some are not so easy:
1. Myles Garrett, DE, Browns (The Browns announced April 27 they picked up Garrett’s option.)
2. Mitchell Trubisky, QB, Bears
3. Solomon Thomas, DE, 49ers
4. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jaguars
5. Corey Davis, WR, Titans
6. Jamal Adams, S, Jets (It was reported April 27 that the Jets will exercise Adams’ fifth-year option.)
7. Mike Williams, WR, Chargers
8. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Panthers (The Panthers signed McCaffrey to a four-year extension on April 16.)
9. John Ross, WR, Bengals
10. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs
11. Marshon Lattimore, CB, Saints (The Saints reportedly exercised the option on Lattimore’s contract on March 19.)
12. Deshaun Watson, QB, Texans (The Texans reportedly exercised the option on Watson’s contract on April 27.)
13. Haason Reddick, LB, Cardinals
14. Derek Barnett, DE, Eagles (It was reported April 27 that the Eagles will exercise Barnett’s fifth-year option.)
15. Malik Hooker, S, Colts
16. Marlon Humphrey, CB, Ravens
17. Jonathan Allen, DE, Washington (Washington announced April 27 it is exercising Allen’s fifth-year option.)
18. Adoree' Jackson, CB, Titans
19. O.J. Howard, TE, Buccaneers
20. Garett Bolles, OT, Broncos
21. Jarrad Davis, LB, Lions
22. Charles Harris, LB, Dolphins
23. Evan Engram, TE, Giants
24. Gareon Conley, CB, Raiders/Texans
25. Jabrill Peppers, S, Browns/Giants
26. Takk McKinley, DE, Falcons
27. Tre'Davious White, CB, Bills (The Bills announced April 23 they exercised White’s option.)
28. Taco Charlton, DE, Cowboys/Dolphins
29. David Njoku, TE, Browns (The Browns announced April 27 they picked up Njoku’s option.)
31. Reuben Foster, LB, 49ers/Washington
32. Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Saints (The Saints reportedly exercised Ramczyk’s fifth-year option on March 19.)
