Fifth-year option salary figures are in and Raiders have three players to think about

The NFL released their figures for the fifth-year options on all players selected in the first round of the 2019 draft. The Raiders selected three players in that first round — their original pick at 4 overall, the pick they got from Dallas for Amari Cooper (24), and the first pick they got from Chicago in exchange for Khalil Mack.

What they did with those picks was select DE Clelin Ferrell, RB Josh Jacobs, and S Johnathan Abram.

Whether a team picks up the fifth-year option on their rookie deals is decided prior to the final year of the player’s original four-year deal. That is right now.

The figures for each are as follows:

Clelin Ferrell $11.5 million

Josh Jacobs $8.03 million

Johnathan Abram $7.90 million

The team has until May 2 to decide who, if any, they wish to ensure stays under contract with the Raiders through 2023.

I don’t think there’s any question about Ferrell. He has been largely considered a bust through three seasons and it would be foolish to commit to him for a fifth season at this juncture.

Jacobs has played well at times, and even made the Pro Bowl in 2020. But do the Raiders want to lock themselves into paying a running back over $8 million? That would put him in the top ten at his position. I’m not sure that would be the wisest decision.

Abram had a decent season at times last year. The question is if what he did was enough for the team to keep him past next season on a near $8 million salary. That’s currently just inside the top 20 at his position.

None of the three players jump out as having proved themselves of a commitment. It’s possible the team decides not to pick up the option on any of them. We will certainly know by May 2.