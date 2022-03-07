Fifth-year option salaries set for 2019 first-round picks
NFL teams have until May 2 to make decisions about picking up fifth-year options for their 2019 first-round picks and the league set the salaries that go with those options on Monday.
Those salaries are guaranteed when the option is picked up and come in four different categories. The lowest level is equal to the average of the 3rd to 25th highest salaries at their position over the past five seasons while players who have played 75 percent of their team’s snaps in two seasons or 50 percent over their first three seasons get salaries equal to the 3rd to 20th highest salaries at their position.
Players who have made one Pro Bowl have a salary equal to the transition tag while players with multiple Pro Bowl appearances earn the same as this year’s franchise tag. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is in that group and he kicks off this year’s list of players in line for options as the first overall pick from 2019.
1. Quarterback Kyler Murray, Cardinals: $29,703,000
2. Defensive end Nick Bosa, 49ers: $17,859,000
3. Defensive end Quinnen Williams, Jets: $11,500,000
4. Defensive end Clelin Ferrell, Raiders: $11,500,000
5. Linebacker Devin White, Buccaneers: $11,706,000
6. Quarterback Daniel Jones, Giants: $22,384,000
7. Defensive end Josh Allen, Jaguars: $11,500,000
8. Tight end T.J. Hockenson, Lions: $9,392,000
9. Defensive tackle Ed Oliver, Bills: $10,753,000
10. Linebacker Devin Bush, Steelers: $10,892,000
11. Tackle Jonah Williams, Bengals: $12,604,000
12. Linebacker Rashan Gary, Packers: $10,892,000
13. Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, Dolphins: $10,753,000
14. Guard Chris Lindstrom, Falcons: $13,202,000
15. Quarterback Dwayne Haskins: No option because he was released by the Commanders.
16. Defensive end Brian Burns, Panthers: $16,012,000
17. Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, Giants: $10,753,000
18. Center Garrett Bradbury, Vikings: $13,202,000
19. Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, Titans: $10,753,000
20. Tight end Noah Fant, Broncos: $6,850,000
21. Safety Darnell Savage, Packers: $7,901,000
22. Tackle Andre Dillard, Eagles: $12,604,000
23. Tackle Tytus Howard, Texans: $13,202,000
24. Running back Josh Jacobs, Raiders: $8,034,000
25. Wide receiver Marquise Brown, Ravens: $13,413,000
26. Defensive end Montez Sweat, Commanders: $11,500,000
27. Safety Johnathan Abram, Raiders: $7,901,000
28. Defensive end Jerry Tillery, Chargers: $11,500,000
29. Defensive end L.J. Collier, Seahawks: $11,500,000
30. Cornerback Deandre Baker: No option to pick up after being released by the Giants.
31. Tackle Kaleb McGary, Falcons: $13,202,000
32. Wide receiver N'Keal Harry, Patriots: $12,425,000
