Fifth-year option predictions for every first-round pick from 2018
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
1. QB Baker Mayfield
(AP Photo/David Richard)
The 2018 NFL draft's first round is eligible for fifth-year options this offseason. Here is a look at all 32 picks and predictions as to who gets the option and who may be there just four seasons. Mayfield led the Browns to their first playoff win since the 1994 season. The fifth-year extension could be deployed as part of a time-buying effort to negotiate his contract extension. Prediction: Yes
2. RB Saquon Barkley
(Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)
Even though Barkley tore his ACL early in 2020, he produced over 1,400 scrimmage yards in each of his first two seasons. New York needs to surround Daniel Jones with as many weapons as they can get. Prediction: Yes
3. QB Sam Darnold
(AP Photo/John Amis)
Darnold has had to endure a lot of bad luck in his short career, chiefly two years of Adam Gase. New York may give him a fifth-year just to give him another shot to grow. Prediction: Yes
4. CB Denzel Ward
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Ward has been a playmaker in the Browns' secondary, an effective complement to pass-rusher Myles Garrett. Cleveland may keep him just to get an extra year of service before he hits free agency. Prediction: Yes
5. DE Bradley Chubb
(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Chubb earned his first Pro Bowl in 2020 with 7.5 sacks, and produced 12.0 in his rookie season as an outside linebacker. With questions surrounding Von Miller's future, Denver should extend their other sure thing on the edge. Prediction: Yes
6. G Quenton Nelson
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
If the Colts do pick up his fifth-year option, it will only be to buy time for an extension. Nelson isn't going anywhere. Prediction: Yes
7. QB Josh Allen
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Much like with Nelson, if the Bills pick up Allen's option, it is merely a formality as they work on a much bigger contract extension for the Bills' most successful quarterback since Jim Kelly.
8. LB Roquan Smith
Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
Smith is an effective Monster of the Midway with three straight seasons of 100-plus combined tackles. As long as he keeps thriving in the Bears' defense, he should stick around. Prediction: Yes
9. OT Mike McGlinchey
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
The former Notre Dame product has missed just four games over his three seasons with the 49ers. San Francisco will work to keep one of the better components of their offensive line. Prediction: Yes
10. QB Josh Rosen
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Let's put it this way: Rosen is on his third team, and that team is rumored to be looking for a new franchise quarterback. Prediction: No
11. CB Minkah Fitzpatrick
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
The former Miami Dolphins first-round pick has been solid for the Pittsburgh Steelers' secondary with two consecutive All-Pro seasons. Prediction: Yes
12. DT Vita Vea
Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Vea played five games in 2020, but he was able to make his way back for the Buccaneers' Super Bowl win. Tampa Bay may pick up his extension just get another year of football out of him. Prediction: Yes
13. DT Daron Payne
Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
Payne has developed into a disruptive force for Washington under defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio. The strength of the team is their defensive line, and they have something special in Chase Young. Prediction: Yes
14. DE Marcus Davenport
(Getty Images)
Davenport had 1.5 sacks and started in one game out of his 11 played for New Orleans in 2020. He hasn't taken the next step to be a dominant force opposite of Cameron Jordan. Prediction: No
15. OT Kolton Miller
(Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)
Miller has been a solid bookend for the Raiders in his three seasons, missing just two games this past season. Las Vegas may look to keep him around. Prediction: Yes
16. LB Tremaine Edmunds
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Edmunds gives the Bills a formidable presence in the middle of their linebacking corps. Buffalo will look to keep Edmunds around for a season longer. Prediction: Yes
17. S Derwin James
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
James had a great rookie season with an All-Pro selection, and because of that potential, he will earn a fifth-year option, especially when it isn't guaranteed and Los Angeles would be playing with house money. Prediction: Yes
18. CB Jaire Alexander
Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Alexander has developed into a reliable cornerback for the Packers, earning his first trip to the Pro Bowl in 2020. Green Bay will probably squeeze another year out of Alexander. Prediction: Yes
19. LB Leighton Vander Esch
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Vander Esch had a promising rookie season complete with a Pro Bowl selection. However, he has become the new Sean Lee with tremendous potential not realized due to injuries over the past two seasons. Prediction: Yes
20. C Frank Ragnow
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Ragnow earned his first career Pro Bowl selection in 2020, and he provides the Lions with a dependable presence at the central point of the offensive line. Prediction: Yes
21. C-G Billy Price
David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
Price has had trouble seeing the field with 19 starts over the past three seasons. Prediction: No
22. LB Rashaan Evans
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Evans has been solid for the Titans in the middle of their linebacking corps. He has only missed one game in three seasons and tallied 260 combined tackles.
23. OT Isaiah Wynn
Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports
Wynn has had trouble staying healthy since the Patriots drafted him. Given the fifth year is not guaranteed, New England will possibly give him the fifth-year option with the promise that he will become healthy and give them at least one productive season at tackle. Prediction: Yes
24. WR D.J. Moore
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Moore has produced two consecutive seasons of 1,000-plus yards receiving, and is quietly developing into a reliable No. 1 wideout. Whether Teddy Bridgewater, a 2021 draft pick, or Deshaun Watson, Carolina will want to keep Moore around for their quarterback. Prediction: Yes
25. TE Hayden Hurst
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Hurst took a step forward in his first year with the Atlanta Falcons in 2020 with 56 catches for 571 yards and six touchdowns, becoming an effective replacement for Austin Hooper. Prediction: Yes
26. WR Calvin Ridley
(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Ridley finally came alive in his third season with 90 catches for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns. If Atlanta can fix the rest of their problems, their passing game should be potent with Ridley, Hurst, and Julio Jones. Prediction: Yes
27. RB Rashaad Penny
(Getty Images)
Penny hasn't seized the No. 1 running back spot in the Seahawks' offense, and Seattle has a good thing going with Chris Carson. Prediction: No
28. S Terrell Edmunds
(Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)
Edmunds and Fitzpatrick in the secondary makes Pittsburgh dangerous. The Steelers will likely keep this duo together for as long as they can. Prediction: Yes
29. DT Taven Bryan
Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Bryan has been effective on the inside for Jacksonville, but not to the level of a first-round draft pick. The Jaguars may look to upgrade at the position. Prediction: No
30. CB Mike Hughes
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Hughes hasn't developed into the cornerback Minnesota hoped, and it has to do with availability issues. Prediction: No
31. RB Sony Michel
Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports
Michel has kind of been just another guy, and certainly wasn't the playmaker Tom Brady needed to make him stay in New England. Michel has bursts, but isn't a threatening presence. Prediction: No
32. QB Lamar Jackson
Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
If Jackson gets the fifth-year option, it will be to buy time for the market-setting contract extension that will have Kyler Murray looking forward to contract talks with the Arizona Cardinals. Prediction: Yes
1
1