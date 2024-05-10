Fifth inning gives Jays trouble, looking to get better

May 9—JAMESTOWN — A walk, a hit by a pitch and five hits scored six in the fifth inning did the Blue Jays in on Thursday afternoon.

"We had some young girls in the field today who haven't played," JHS head softball coach Mike Soulis said. "I am very confident that they are going to learn from their mistakes.

"Those errors that we had were all fundamental errors — catching the ball, getting your glove on the ground and taking the ground ball and making the play at first — that's all fundamental stuff," he said. "That's a good hitting team and if you do stuff like that against them you are going to run into trouble."

Soulis and his crew dropped 12-7, 10-2 to Bismarck Legacy. Legacy has now passed the Blue Jays in the standings. The Sabers are 11-5 while the Jays are sitting at 10-6.

Seven of the Jays' next nine games will be held at Trapper Field beginning with a doubleheader against Bismarck High on Saturday. The Jays and Demons are slated to face off at 10 a.m.

While getting a win wasn't in the cards for the Blue Jays — the squad showed some promising signs of resilience through the first seven-inning stretch

Freshman Maddie Hoff came back from an 0-2 count on her first plate appearance. Hoff fouled off three pitches to stay alive before she recorded the Jays' first hit of the evening — a single that dribbled out to left-center field.

Hoff was the Jays' most consistent hitter in game one, going a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate. She was also credited with a pair of RBIs and the team's lone double.

Hoff wasn't the only Blue Jay freshman to produce.

In the bottom of the second Lucy Falk sent one past Legacy's right fielder Micah Heinemeyer to reach first base. Falk ended game one at 1-for-4 with an RBI.

The Sabers and Jays were tied at zero going into the third — then Legacy struck.

Riley Ingemansen hit the Blue Jay defense with a single that landed down the first base line to drive in two. Legacy recorded one more run before the Jays collected out No. 3.

It looked like Legacy had the edge on the home team until Sophia Bond's double caused all kinds of issues for Legacy's defense.

The sophomore fired off a two-run double to tie things at three. Jordan Mikkelson then sent Bond home to take the Jays' first lead of the game.

After Legacy collected their six runs in the fifth, Jamestown came ready to battle.

With two down, Brooke Jackson singled on a fly ball to Heinemeyer driving in Avery Graves to make it a 9-5 Legacy ball game.

Hoff was up next.

Hoff's single drove in Jackson and Marissa Moltzen to put the Jays within two of the visitors.

In total, the Jays notched 10 hits and recorded three errors. Legacy tallied 13 hits and committed three errors.

"The end result is the end of the year," Soulis said. "As much as we want to win now — it's more important at the end of the year."

Legacy 12, Jamestown 7

LEG 003 061 2 — 12 13 3

JHS 004 030 0 — 7 10 3

LEG — Avery Liudahl; JHS — Makenna Nold. W — Liudahl; L — Nold.

Highlights: LEG — Elise Stewart 3-5, RBI; Brynn Arnold 2-4, HR, RBI; Kate LeMoine 1-3; Micah Heinemeyer 3-4, 4 RBI.

JHS — Nold (6.2 IP, 15 H, 12 R, 10 ER, 3 BB, 17 K) 2-3; Brooke Jackson 1-5, RBI; Maddie Hoff 4-4, 2 RBI, 2B; Sophia Bond 1-4, 2 RBI, Lucy Falk 1-4, RBI; Avery Graves 1-3.

Legacy 10, Jamestown 2

LEG 100 042 3 — 10 13 2

JHS 000 110 0 — 2 4 3

LEG — Rawling Borseth; JHS — Maddie Hoff. W — Borseth; L — Hoff.

Highlights: LEG — Brynn Arnold 2-4, 2 RBI, HR; Jenny Celley 4-5; Elise Stewart 1-4; Micah Heinemeyer 2-3, RBI.

JHS — Torrie Mack 1-3, RBI, HR; Jordan Mikkelson 1-3; Avery Graves 2-3.