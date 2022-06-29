Fifth inning dooms Marlins in loss to Cardinals. Plus Jazz exits and a Cabrera update

Braxton Garrett was steady early in his start Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Miami Marlins’ lefty faced the minimum through the first three innings and maneuvered out of a fourth-inning jam with minimal damage.

And then came the fifth inning.

Garrett gave up four hits — all with two strikes — and was pulled with two outs in what became a four-run inning that put the Marlins behind for good in their 5-3 loss at Busch Stadium. Miami falls to 33-40 on the season, while St. Louis improves to 43-34.

Brendan Donovan started the Cardinals’ rally with a one-out single to left field on an 0-2 count. Edmundo Sosa then hit a triple to right-center on a 2-2 count to score Donovan. After an Ivan Herrera groundout, Tommy Edman hit a game-tying single on a 1-2 count, stole second and scored on a Dylan Carlson ground-rule double to give St. Louis a 4-3 lead and chase Garrett. Paul Goldschmidt then hit a pop up to shallow right-center that Jon Berti nearly caught before the ball popped out of his glove. Carlson made it home on the play to cap scoring.

It undid Miami’s three-run third inning that opened scoring. Jesus Sanchez and Miguel Rojas hit back-to-back doubles to lead off the inning, while Nick Fortes and Jorge Soler added RBI singles. Soler’s hit was the 40,000th in Marlins franchise history. The Marlins had just one more hit the rest of the game.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. exits

Second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. exited Tuesday’s game in the second inning with right lower back discomfort.

Chisholm, who is the leading All-Star Game vote-getter among NL second basemen with Phase 1 of voting ending Thursday, has been dealing with back spasms and did not play Sunday and Monday due to them.

Edward Cabrera update

Marlins manager Don Mattingly said right-handed pitcher Edward Cabrera has experienced “a little bit of a setback” as he works his way back from right elbow tendonitis that placed him on the injured list June 13.

Cabrera was originally scheduled to start a rehab assignment with Triple A Jacksonville last week but did not pitch in the Wednesday game due to a personal matter. The latest update on Monday was that he was throwing in Jupiter from 90 feet.

“We felt like we were moving forward through a [bullpen session],” Mattingly said Tuesday, “and then he had a little bit of soreness in the elbow. We just slowed him down and we’re back going again.”

This is Cabrera’s first time dealing with an elbow injury but he does have a track record of injuries already through his professional baseball career. The 24-year-old’s season debut in the minors was delayed about a month as he dealt with right biceps muscle fatigue. He also had an inflamed nerve in his right biceps in spring training last year and dealt with a blister after making his big-league debut late in the 2021 season.

“With Edward, like a lot of young players, you try to figure out what’s soreness [versus] what’s injury,” Mattingly said, “and then you get the testing and all that stuff to assure yourself that there’s nothing actually going on. That allows you the freedom in your mind to move forward. It’s good for guys to know what’s actually there because it’s the unknown that scares guys. We’re moving forward. Edward’s cautious, which he should be. He’s got a bright future.”