The fifth College Football Playoff rankings are out

What many thought they knew at this time last week learned on Saturday that some things may not be as they appear.

The final regular season week of college football brought some surprises, such as Michigan football routing Ohio State in Columbus, LSU losing to Texas A&M, while Clemson lost to South Carolina. While the latter games had some consequence given that the two Tigers teams could have potentially backed into the College Football Playoff with championship game wins on Saturday, only the Wolverines’ win over the Buckeyes had direct implications on the field of four as it stands.

With the fifth and penultimate College Football Playoff rankings coming out just five days before the final standings come out, setting the actual scene for both the playoff and bowl season, it’s clear who’s in for sure, while a few remain in striking distance should some in the top four lose.

Here are the latest rankings.

Georgia Bulldogs (12-0)

Photo by: Isaiah Hole

Michigan Wolverines (12-0)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

TCU Horned Frogs (12-0)

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

USC Trojans (11-1)

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State Buckeyes (11-1)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Alabama Crimson Tide (10-2)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Tennessee Volunteers (10-2)

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Penn State Nittany Lions (10-2)

Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Clemson Tigers (10-2)

(Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Kansas State Wildcats (9-3)

AP Photo/Nate Billings

Utah Utes (9-3)

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Huskies (10-2)

Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images

Florida State Seminoles (9-3)

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

LSU Tigers (9-3)

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser

Oregon State Beavers (9-3)

Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon Ducks (9-3)

Syndication: The Register Guard

UCLA Bruins (9-3)

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Tulane Green Wave (10-2)

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

South Carolina Gamecocks (8-4)

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Longhorns (8-4)

John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-4)

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

UCF Knights (9-3)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

North Carolina Tar Heels (9-3)

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-4)

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

NC State Wolfpack (8-4)

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

