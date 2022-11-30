The fifth College Football Playoff rankings are out
What many thought they knew at this time last week learned on Saturday that some things may not be as they appear.
The final regular season week of college football brought some surprises, such as Michigan football routing Ohio State in Columbus, LSU losing to Texas A&M, while Clemson lost to South Carolina. While the latter games had some consequence given that the two Tigers teams could have potentially backed into the College Football Playoff with championship game wins on Saturday, only the Wolverines’ win over the Buckeyes had direct implications on the field of four as it stands.
With the fifth and penultimate College Football Playoff rankings coming out just five days before the final standings come out, setting the actual scene for both the playoff and bowl season, it’s clear who’s in for sure, while a few remain in striking distance should some in the top four lose.
Here are the latest rankings.
Georgia Bulldogs (12-0)
Photo by: Isaiah Hole
Michigan Wolverines (12-0)
Photo: Isaiah Hole
TCU Horned Frogs (12-0)
Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
USC Trojans (11-1)
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes (11-1)
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Alabama Crimson Tide (10-2)
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Tennessee Volunteers (10-2)
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Penn State Nittany Lions (10-2)
Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images
Clemson Tigers (10-2)
(Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)
Kansas State Wildcats (9-3)
AP Photo/Nate Billings
Utah Utes (9-3)
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Washington Huskies (10-2)
Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images
Florida State Seminoles (9-3)
Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
LSU Tigers (9-3)
Syndication: The Daily Advertiser
Oregon State Beavers (9-3)
Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
Oregon Ducks (9-3)
Syndication: The Register Guard
UCLA Bruins (9-3)
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Tulane Green Wave (10-2)
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
South Carolina Gamecocks (8-4)
Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Texas Longhorns (8-4)
John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports
Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-4)
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
UCF Knights (9-3)
Photo: Isaiah Hole
North Carolina Tar Heels (9-3)
Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-4)
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
NC State Wolfpack (8-4)
Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports