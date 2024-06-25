Fifteen players the Pacers could look at in the NBA Draft's second round

INDIANAPOLIS − An obvious consequence to the Pacers' Eastern Conference finals run after three straight seasons in the NBA Draft lottery is that it makes the NBA Draft a lot less relevant for them.

In 2022 and 2023, the Pacers had picks in the top nine of the draft in consecutive years for the first time since they took Rik Smits No. 2 overall in 1988 and George McCloud No. 7 in 1989. This year they won't have a first-round pick, having sent away three first-rounders − two in the 2024 draft and one in 2026 − in January in the deal that brought them two-time All-Star forward Pascal Siakam.

They hold three picks in the second round: Nos. 36, 49 and 50 overall. The draft is spread over two days for the first time, and they won't pick Wednesday night unless they trade their way in. Thursday's second round begins at 4 p.m. ET.

And unlike last season, when they entered June with a glaring need at power forward, the Pacers don't have an obvious roster hole to fill. The Siakam deal paid off handsomely as he led the Pacers in scoring over the 41 games he played in the regular season, and led them in scoring and rebounding in the playoffs.

He intends to sign a four-year deal with the Pacers worth $189.5 million when free agency officially opens, which means the Pacers will have all five of their starters under contract. Forward Obi Toppin is the only member of their second unit with an expiring contract, but the Pacers could re-sign him. If they don't, they have last year's No. 8 pick, Jarace Walker, as an option.

Still, the Pacers believe the players they pick this week could make an impact in 2024-25, such as guard Ben Sheppard did this season. Sheppard played four years at Belmont, starting for three, and he entered the NBA with the motor, maturity and basketball IQ to be ready whenever called upon. Sheppard appeared in just 18 of the season's first 40 games, but the trades of guards Buddy Hield and Bruce Brown (for Siakam) and the season-ending shoulder injury to Bennedict Mathurin forced Sheppard into more regular service and he became a critical part of the Pacers' playoff rotation, ranking eighth in total minutes among all bench players in the playoffs.

Throughout the draft process, the Pacers have been looking at players with Sheppard's level of experience. They held six six-man pre-draft workouts. Of the 36 players they brought in, 29 played and started at least three seasons of college basketball. Of the seven who did not, five played professional basketball outside the U.S. The other two were Bobacar Sane, who played two years with G League Ignite, and Adem Bona, who started all but one of 66 games in two years at UCLA. Twenty-seven of those who took part played at least four college seasons and, thanks to the COVID year in 2020-21, 23 played at least five.

It is, of course, extremely difficult to predict who will still be on the board when the Pacers draft on Thursday, but here are 15 names to watch.

Connecticut Huskies guard Tristen Newton (2) pushes past Butler Bulldogs guard Landon Moore (14) on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, during the game at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Butler Bulldogs lost to the Connecticut Huskies, 88-81.

Pacers potential 2024 NBA Draft picks

Tristen Newton, 6-5, 200 pounds, Connecticut guard: The national champion Huskies could have two players taken in the lottery, but Newton was the MVP of the Big East Tournament and the MOP of the NCAA Tournament, averaging 15.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists as a force on both ends. He functioned as UConn's point guard, but he can play any position 1-4.

Dillon Jones, 6-6, 235, Weber State forward: A big wing with muscle and skill on both ends, Jones was named Big Sky Player of the Year this season with 20.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.0 steals per game. He also hit 34 3-pointers and shot almost 86% from the free throw line.

Dec 17, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Kevin McCullar Jr. (15), forward Jalen Wilson (10) and guard Gradey Dick (4) celebrate during the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Allen Fieldhouse,

Kevin McCullar, 6-6, 205, Kansas guard: Kansas wasn't the same after McCullar suffered a late season bone bruise in his knee as he was arguably their most important player on both ends, averaging 18.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals.

Ajay Mitchell, 6-4, 180, UC-Santa Barbara guard: The Belgian native was named Big West Player of the Year in 2022-23 and arguably had a better year this season even though he didn't repeat, averaging 20.0 points, 4.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game. He also averaged 1.2 steals and hit a career high 33 3-pointers at a 39.3% clip.

Antonio Reeves shoots hoops after the Pacers pre-draft workout Thursday, June 13, 2024 at the Pacers’ Ascension St. Vincent Center practice facility.

Antonio Reeves, 6-4, 185, Kentucky guard: The All-SEC first-teamer established himself as one of the nation's best shooters in his fifth year in college, knocking down 84 3-pointers at a 44.7% clip and scoring a career high 20.2 points per game to finish third in the SEC.

Nikola Djurisic, 6-8, 209, KK Mega Basket (Serbia) wing: The Pacers worked Djurisic out last season and other teams had interest, but he wasn't drafted and played another year in Serbia. He responded by averaging a career high 14.4 points per game and shooting a career best 33% from beyond the arc.

Jalen Bridges practices more after the Pacers pre-draft workout Thursday, June 13, 2024 at the Pacers’ Ascension St. Vincent Center practice facility.

Jalen Bridges, 6-7, 220, Baylor forward: Bridges' 6-10 1/2 wingspan allows him to defend 1-4 and he improved as a shooter throughout his career, knocking down a career high 73 3-pointers at a 41.2% clip this season, scoring a career high 12.2 points.

Harrison Ingram, 6-8, 230, North Carolina forward: Ingram didn't work out for the Pacers because of a cut suffered at a previous workout that required stitches, but he's a good fit as a two-way wing. There are some limits to his offensive game, but he averaged 12.2 points and knocked down 65 3-pointers at a 38.5% clip, and he also grabbed 8.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game this season, earning third-team All ACC honors.

Keshad Johnson, 6-7, 210, Arizona forward: Johnson helped San Diego State reach the national title game in 2023 with excellent defense but didn't hit the radar until his fifth college season at Arizona. He scored 11.5 points per game, averaging more than 7.7 for a season for the first time, and he shot a career-best 38.7% from 3-point range. His 42-inch vertical leap tied two other players for the highest at the event and paired with a 6-10 1/4 wingspan, it allows him to defend every position on the board.

Jamal Shead, 6-1, 190, Houston guard: Shead has been the driving force for the Cougars on both ends as their point guard and lead point-of-attack defender, helping them go 97-15 in that stretch with three Sweet 16 trips and an Elite Eight run. He was named AAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2022-23, then the Big 12 Player of the Year, Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and a consensus first-team All-American this season.

Baylor Scheierman, 6-6, 180, Creighton wing: Scheierman will be 24 before he plays in an NBA game, but his combination of prolific 3-point shooting, playmaking and rebounding make him a potential late first-round pick. He hit 110 3s this year, finishing tied for 12th in Division I. He also scored a career-high 18.5 points, grabbed 9.0 rebounds and dished out 3.9 assists per game.

Cam Christie, 6-6, 190, Minnesota guard: Christie is a one-and-done so he doesn't exactly fit the Pacers' profile, but the younger brother of the Lakers' Max Christie Jr. showed high basketball IQ and good feel for the game in one year with the Gophers. He can defend and create and he hit 70 3-pointers at a 39.1% clip.

Reece Beekman, 6-1, 196, Virginia guard: Beekman didn't average double figure scoring until his senior year, but he can get in the lane to create and he can defend, averaging 6.2 assists and 2.0 steals per game this season to go with 14.3 points per game.

Cam Spencer, 6-4, 205, Connecticut guard: After three years at Loyola (Md.) and a season at Rutgers, Spencer transferred to Connecticut for his fifth season and his 3-point shooting and scoring provided necessary components for the Huskies' championship run. He averaged 14.3 points per game and led the Huskies with 99 3-pointers at a 44% clip.

Adem Bona, 6-10, 235, UCLA center: The Pacers could use center depth if Jalen Smith declines his player option. Bona, one of the youngest players the Pacers worked out, could be available and provide a similar skill set to Isaiah Jackson's. He has a 7-3 3/4 wingspan and 40-inch max vertical leap, which makes him an exceptional lob finisher at shot blocker. He averaged 1.8 blocks per game this season to win Pac 12 Defensive Player of the Year honors.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: NBA Draft 2024: Pacers potential picks in second round of draft