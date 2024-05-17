Fifa trials tennis-style VAR reviews in youth football

VAR has been under scrutiny in the Premier League all season, with clubs due to vote next month on whether to scrap it. [Getty Images]

Football's world governing body Fifa is trialling a new video assistant referee (VAR) system with two tennis-style reviews per match.

Managers can challenge a decision by "twirling their finger in the air and giving the fourth official a card", said Fifa referees’ chief Pierluigi Collina.

The cheaper video technology system was outlined by Collina at Fifa Congress on Friday.

Players can also recommend that their coach requests a review, given they are closer to the play, Collina said.

If a 'challenge' is successful and a decision is overturned, the team keeps their two reviews - as in tennis and cricket's Decision Review System (DRS). Similarly, an unsuccessful challenge is lost.

In the trial, Fifa ran two youth tournaments, one male, one female, on two pitches with two different camera plans which mean fewer resources are needed - one plan with three operated cameras, one with seven automated cameras.

Match footage is ingested into a computer system and a review operator is on hand to check incidents as they are requested.

Thirty-six games were played and Collina said the outcome was "very positive".

The same key decisions are checked as in the current VAR system - goals, penalties, red cards and mistaken identity.

The idea behind the system is to provide a cheaper alternative to the VAR system that can be used in less financially well-off competitions.

It is not intended to replace the system used in the elite competitions, but if Fifa was to take the idea forward, there would be nothing to stop major leagues requesting to implement it.

Some have suggested the idea of reviews as a better way forward, including Serie A.

Their current plan is to continue the trial in Fifa’s youth competitions.

Collina's announcement of the trial came in a week where Premier League cliub Wolves requested a vote to scrap the current VAR system, which all 20 clubs will discuss at their next meeting on 6 June.