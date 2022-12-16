Fifa to ‘revisit’ 2026 World Cup plans after group stage drama in Qatar

(Getty Images)

Fifa president Gianni Infantino has confirmed that plans for the format of the World Cup in 2026 are to be reconsidered, following the excitement and drama provided at the end of the group stage this time around.

Four years from now, the tournament will be jointly held by Canada, Mexico and the United States, but an expansion to a 48-nation competition means a switch in the construct is required.

There have been several proposals for that altered system, including the option of 16 groups of three teams with the top two progressing to a round of 32 knockout.

However, that is now not set to be on the agenda, with Infantino admitting that the final-day permutations on show in Qatar during the World Cup 2022 has enforced a new round of discussions.



