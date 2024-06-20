🌎 FIFA reveals updated World Ranking ahead of Copa América kick-off

With EURO 2024 in full swing and Copa América kicking off later today, FIFA has updated its World Ranking.

Reigning world champions Argentina – who will be out to defend their crown at the Copa América – remain top of the tree.

The top three are in fact unchanged, with France and Belgium maintaining second and third spot respectively.

But there is movement behind them, as Brazil (4th, up 1) and England (5th, down 1) swap places.

The biggest movers in the top 100 are Namibia, who move up nine places to 97th place.