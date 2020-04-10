FIFA President warns against re-starting football too early

SHOWS: UNKNOWN LOCATION (RECENT) (FIFA - SEE RESTRICTIONS BEFORE USE)

1. (SOUNDBITE) (English) FIFA PRESIDENT, GIANNI INFANTINO, SAYING:

"At this moment at FIFA, we have three things in our mind and here they are in order of priority. First: heath. Health has to come first in all that we do. Second: the second is to see how we can best help the football community in this hour of need. And third: well third, as life has slowed down, we have to see how we can use this moment to reflect and to think about the future."

3. (SOUNDBITE) (English) FIFA PRESIDENT, GIANNI INFANTINO, SAYING:

"On our first priority, our principle, the one we will use for our competitions and encourage everyone to follow is that health comes first. I cannot stress this enough. No match, no competition, no league is worth risking a single human life. Everyone in the world should have this very clear in their mind. It would be more than irresponsible to force competitions to resume if things are not on hundred per cent safe. If we have to wait a little longer, so we must do so. It's better to wait a little bit, than to take any risks."

5. (SOUNDBITE) (English) FIFA PRESIDENT, GIANNI INFANTINO, SAYING:

"I want to also thank all of you, who have been so active in using football to pass this message of health and sharing this with your respective communities. I have been really proud to see how you have shown solidarity, being proactive and helping society. This is what football and teamwork is all about and we have to continue like this."

7. (SOUNDBITE) (English) FIFA PRESIDENT, GIANNI INFANTINO, SAYING:

"FIFA enjoys a good reputation on the financial markets. This has helped us to consolidate a solid foundation with large reserves. But our reserves are not FIFA's money. It is football's money. So, when football is in need, we must think what we can do to help. It is our responsibility and our duty."

9. (SOUNDBITE) (English) FIFA PRESIDENT, GIANNI INFANTINO, SAYING:

"The objective is to have a fund that has an independent governance structure. This will reinforce professional and solutional re-entered approach that is fit for purpose. And this means that the world will know where the money goes and, equally important, why the money goes there."

11. (SOUNDBITE) (English) FIFA PRESIDENT, GIANNI INFANTINO, SAYING:

"I have asked the FIFA administration to take the necessary steps, with the approval of the relevant committees, to anticipate the payment of the second part of the operation costs from the Forward Progamme, which is due in the second part of this year. Given the exceptional circumstances, I've also asked the requirement for the fulfillment of the additional criteria to be waived for both this year and last year, in order for the full amount to be paid to you all."

13. (SOUNDBITE) (English) FIFA PRESIDENT, GIANNI INFANTINO, SAYING:

"If football manage to have a discussion where everyone contributes positively, and keeps in mind the global interest over the individual ones, I am convinced that our future can be better than our past, and we will be better prepared for the times ahead."

15. (SOUNDBITE) (English) FIFA PRESIDENT, GIANNI INFANTINO, SAYING:

"I am aware that we need to protect national team football. Because national team football simply means not more and not less than the survival for the vast majority of you. And we also need to find the right balance with protecting club football as the engine of our game. We are then looking as well at players' contracts and transfer windows as you have seen recently. We have to show flexibility and common sense in our legal approach going forward."

17. (SOUNDBITE) (English) FIFA PRESIDENT, GIANNI INFANTINO, SAYING:

"I'm convinced that football will play a key role to bring people back together when it's safe to play again and be with our friends and families in large groups. Let's prepare for that moment. My dear friends, please do keep safe and take good care of yourselves and your families. Let's continue to follow the recommendations of the health authorities, both from your country and from the World Health Organization. See you very soon my friends. FIFA is with you in these difficult times, and together, we will win."

(Production: Stefan Haskins)