What was FIFA President Gianni Infantino doing on Capitol Hill?

Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Ill., right, gives FIFA President Gianni Infantino, center, a tour of the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. | Graeme Sloan

Earlier this week, FIFA President Gianni Infantino paid a visit to Washington, D.C., for meetings with lawmakers and officials to talk about the 2026 World Cup in the U.S. and Canada.

Infantino said he expects over 5 million people will attend this global soccer event, spread across more than 100 games. “We need to be ready, and we need to be prepared!” he said in an Instagram post.

He met House leaders — including Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.; Rep. Blake Moore, R-Utah, the vice chair of the Republican Conference; and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries — to discuss logistical concerns related to infrastructure and security.

Members of the Soccer Caucus; Reps. Darin LaHood, R-Ill., Kathy Castor, R-Fla., and Rick Larsen, D-Wash.; as well as representatives of the 16 cities hosting the soccer games held an audience with Infantino. Richard Verma, the deputy secretary of state for management and resources, also joined in.

“It is the support and cooperation of these lawmakers — together with colleagues in Canada and Mexico — that will help ensure a seamless and memorable experience for all fans who will travel to this fantastic part of the world to witness the magic of our beautiful game, especially as it will be a grand celebration of the unifying power of football!” said the FIFA president, whose term is set to expire in 2027.

His visit coincided with the U.S. Soccer and the Mexican Football Federation withdrawing the joint bid to host the 2027 Women’s World Cup while keeping their eyes set on 2031, as the Deseret News reported.

“Hosting a World Cup tournament is a huge undertaking — and having additional time to prepare allows us to maximize its impact across the globe,” U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone said in a statement.

Before visiting Washington, D.C., Infantino stopped by Miami, where a FIFA headquarters is set up, and announced a collaboration with Miami Dade College to set up a “museum exhibit at Miami Freedom Tower, an internship program for MDC students and a speaker series,” according to the Miami Herald.

Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., previously the mayor of Miami-Dade County, said, “I was proud to champion fútbol and work to bring the FIFA World Cup to our community,” calling the upcoming tournament “a major economic engine” for his city.