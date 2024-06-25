FIFA’s Parisian offices at risk of being shut down

According to Le Monde , FIFA are considering shutting down their Paris offices, with officials citing a lack of transparency and “A lack of assurances pertaining to the legal status” of the French capital’s branch of the leading football governing body.

Kenny Jean-Marie, Director of FIFA Member Associations, added that whilst French President Emmanuel Macron was strongly in favour of attracting international sporting federations to conduct business in the country, there had not yet been proof that “Promises” made by the country were going to be kept.

The Parisian FIFA offices house approximately 40 staff of 30 different nationalities, with Jean-Marie wishing for FIFA to be given the status of Non-Governmental Organisation in the country for tax purposes.

As announced in The Guardian earlier in June, FIFA plan to quit their current premises ( In the Hotel de la marine in the 8th Arrondissement of the city) at the end of the current lease in December 2024.

GFFN | Jack McArdle