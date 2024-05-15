FIFA to organize first women's Club World Cup in 2026

The shadows of spectators can be seen on a FIFA banner. FIFA will organize a first women's Club World Cup in 2026, football's ruling body said on 15 May after a council meeting. Omar Zoheiry/dpa

FIFA will organize a first women's Club World Cup in 2026, football's ruling body said on Wednesday after a council meeting.

The tournament is expected to be contested by 16 teams in January and February. The competition will be held every four years and further details will follow in due course, FIFA said after approving the match calendar from 2026 to 2029.

FIFA said it is also reducing the number of women's international match windows from six to five.

The measures "represent an important milestone in our pledge to take the women’s game to the next level by enhancing competitiveness across the world," FIFA president Gianni Infantino said.

The men's Club World Cup will be held under a new format with 32 teams, instead of seven, from next year. The new tournament is planned to take place every four years.