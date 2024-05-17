FIFA makes way for double allocation of 2030 and 2034 World Cups

The shadows of spectators can be seen on a FIFA banner. Omar Zoheiry/dpa

The FIFA Congress on Friday voted an amendment to the world football governing body's statutes to allow the awarding of two World Cup hosts at the same time.

The decision is pending approval of the FIFA Council and could lead to both the 2030 and 2034 editions being signed off at the same time, with Saudi Arabia set to be awarded the latter.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said that a virtual Congress would be held on December 11 to "potentially" decide on the 2030 and 2034 hosts.

The process is more of a formality, since there is only one bid for each year.

Morocco, Portugal and Spain made a joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup, with Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay set to host celebratory games of the tournament's centenary.

Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, is the only candidate to host the 2034 World Cup after Australia decided to withdraw from the process.