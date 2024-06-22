FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Everything you need to know

All of the key details about the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup...

City are currently Champions of the World having beaten Urawa Red Diamonds and Fluminense in Saudi Arabia in December.

However, 2025 will see the tournament expanded from just the winners of the each continent's leading club competition to a 32-team month-long festival of football.

City's success in the 2022/23 Champions League not only earned us our place in the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup, it also ensured we are one of UEFA's representatives for this new edition.

Below we explain everything that is currently known about the new competition, with this page to be updated as it approaches...

Format explained

The format will follow the model of recent FIFA World Cup for international sides, with 32 teams split into eight groups of four.

The top two teams in each group will progress to a Round of 16 where single-match knockout ties will be played all the way to the final.

Should the knockout matches be tied, extra time and penalties will be used to decide who advances to the next stage.

There will be no third-place play off played.

Where will it be played?

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will be played in the United States of America, with specific venues still to be confirmed.

When will it be played?

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will take place from 15 June to 13 July 2025.

This means it falls between the 2024/25 and 2025/26 domestic and European season.

Dates for each stage of the competition will be confirmed by FIFA in due course.

Teams qualified so far

29 of the 32 teams that will play the competition have now been confirmed.

Africa

Three via champions pathway (CAF Champions League) and one via ranking pathway.

Al Ahly (Egypt), Wydad (Morocco), ES Tunis (Tunisia), Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Asia

Three via champions pathway (AFC Champions League) and one via ranking pathway.

Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia), Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan), Al Ain (United Arab Emirates), Ulsan HD FC (South Korea)

Europe

Four via champions pathway (UEFA Champions League) and eight via ranking pathway.

Chelsea (England), Real Madrid (Spain), Manchester City (England), Bayern Munich (Germany), Paris Saint-Germain (France), Inter (Italy), Porto (Portugal), Benfica (Portugal), Borussia Dortmund (Germany), Juventus (Italy), Atletico Madrid (Spain), FC Salzburg (Austria)

North and Central America, Caribbean

Four teams via champions pathway (Concacaf Champions Cup).

Monterrey (Mexico), Seattle Sounders (USA), Club Leon (Mexico), Pachuca (Mexico)

Oceania

One team via ranking pathway.

Auckland City (New Zealand)

South America

Four via champions pathway (CONMEBOL Libertadores) and two via ranking pathway.

Palmerias (Brazil), Flamengo (Brazil), Fluminense (Brazil), River Plate (Argentina)

2024 Libertadores winner and final ranking pathway team still to be confirmed.

Host country

One team, still to be confirmed.