Fifa close to introducing caps on agents' fees and limiting international loan deals to stop 'player hoarding'

A cap on agents' fees and new limits on international loan deals are close to being launched by Fifa as part of long-awaited efforts to regulate the transfer market.

The restriction on international loans is specifically targeting Europe's biggest clubs to "prevent player hoarding and ensure that loans have a valid sporting purpose for youth development as opposed to commercial purposes".

In a separate effort to loosen the grip of so-called "super agent", Fifa has agreed they should receive a maximum payment of 10 per cent from any transfer fee, as well as three per cent of the player's fee and three per cent of the player's fee for agents of a buying club.

The Premier League paid out more than £260 million to agents last season, an increase of £49 million on the previous 12 months.

Fifa has been discussing transfer reform to improve integrity for years, but England's top tier was previously resistant to Fifa proposals for an algorithm to fix player values.

The Premier League is exploring a number of options to make dealings more accountable, including a potential ban on "dual representation", which enables players to pay a lower rate to agents, who then top up their profits by sending invoices direct to clubs.

Clubs paid agents £211 million last year, an increase of £37 million on the previous 12 months. The new Fifa recommendations from the Football Stakeholders Committee will go to the Fifa Council meeting on October 24. It is likely to see players aged 22 and over limited to eight international loans in and out, with that number dropping to six by 2022-23.

There will also be a maximum of three loans in and three out by the same two clubs. A "clearing house" will also be launched to ensure automated payment of solidarity contributions and "boost the amount duly paid to training clubs while improving the transparency of the whole system".