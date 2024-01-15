Fifa Best Awards: How to watch and who is on 2024 shortlist

The 2023 Fifa Best Awards take place in London on Monday night as they prizes for best men’s player and best women’s player from last season are decided.

The Best Awards are Fifa’s equivalent of the Ballon d’Or and last year, Lionel Messi was crowned best men’s player after leading Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar while Barcelona and Spain star Alexia Putellas won best women’s player.

Messi is among the three finalists for the men’s award again this year, along with Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and PSG and France forward Kylian Mbappe.

Spain’s Women’s World Cup winner Aitana Bonmati is favourite for the women’s prize, and the Barcelona midfielder is joined on the shortlist by team-mate Jenni Hermoso and Real Madrid’s Linda Caicedo.

The period in which achievements are considered for the men’s awards is from 19 December 2022 to 20 August 2023 - so excluding the 2022 World Cup - while for women’s awards it is the period from from 1 August 2022 to 20 August 2023.

Other awards to be handed out at the London ceremony will be, best men’s and women’s goalkeeper, best men’s and women’s coach, the Puskas Award for best goal, the Fifa fair play award, and the Fifa fan award. Here’s everything you need to know.

When are the Fifa Best Awards?

The ceremony will be held in London on Monday 15th January 2024. It will start at 7:30pm GMT.

How can I watch the Fifa Best Awards?

The ceremony will be available to stream for free live on the Fifa website and through Fifa+.

Coverage will start at 7:30pm and can be accessed, here.

Best Men’s Player

Erling Haaland - Manchester City/Norway

Kylian Mbappe - PSG/France

Lionel Messi - PSG/Inter Miami/Argentina

Best Women’s Player

Aitana Bonmatí - Barcelona/Spain

Linda Caicedo - Deportivo Cali/Real Madrid/Colombia

Jenni Hermoso - Pachuca/Spain

Best Men’s Coach

Pep Guardiola - Manchester City

Simone Inzaghi - Inter Milan

Luciano Spalletti - Napoli/Italy

Best Women’s Coach

Jonatan Giraldez - Barcelona

Emma Hayes - Chelsea

Sarina Wiegman - England

Best Men’s Goalkeeper

Yassine Bounou - Sevilla/Al Hilal/Morocco

Thibaut Courtois - Real Madrid/Belgium

Ederson - Manchester City/Brazil

Best Women’s Goalkeeper

Mackenzie Arnold - West Ham/Australia

Cata Coll - Barcelona/Spain

Mary Earps - Manchester United/England

Puskas Award

Julio Enciso - for Brighton vs Manchester City

Guilherme Madruga- for Botafogo-SP vs Novorizontino

Nuno Santos - for Sporting CP vs Boavista