Fifa Best Awards LIVE: Latest updates and results as Pep Guardiola and Mary Earps win major awards

The Best Fifa Football Awards will take place on tonight in London.

These awards are different from the Ballon d’Or in that they cover performances across a year rather than following a traditional European football season.

There will be a number of awards on the night, including for the top men’s player which is between Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland. For the women’s candidates Aitana Bonmati, Linda Caicedo and Jennifer Hermoso are the women’s final three. While there is also the Puskas Awards for the best goal, including Julio Enciso, Guilherme Madruga and Nuno Santos.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola, England boss Sarina Wiegman and Chelsea's Emma Hayes are all up for coaching honours too. Follow all the live action in the blog below.

The awards ceremony starts at 7.30pm GMT

Pep Guardiola wins the Best Men’s Coach award

Sarina Wiegman wins Women’s Best Coach award

Mary Earps wins the Women’s Goalkeeper Award

Ederson wins the Men’s Goalkeeper Award

Time for the Puskas award, and there are some crackers in this...

Now we are hearing from moving tributes from those who knew the three legends of the game who were remembered in a moving video montage.

Time to pay our respects to three members of the footballing family who are no longer with us.

Sir Bobby Charlton, Franz Beckenbauer and Mario Zagallo.

And the winners are Brazil’s senior men’s players, that was a heartwarming moment in the middle of the ceremony, and all seemed to be worthy winners.

Cafu, Ronaldo, Julio Cesar and Cafu are among those in attendance to go onto the stage and receive the award.

Now moving on to the Fifa Fair Play Award, the winner has been chosen by former professional footballers.

The nominations are: Brazil’s senior men’s players for their all-black kit against Guinea following the racist abuse aimed against Vinicius Junior, Montevideo city under-16s who scored a goal without realising two players were down with head injuries but then allowed their opponents to equalise, Pol Van Boekel when not showing Mohammed Kudus a yellow card for removing his shirt to display a tribute to his former teammate Christian Atsu.

And the winner is...Ederson

And now on to the men’s goalkeeper award which is between Ederson, Thibaut Courtois and Yassine Bounou.

It has been an incredible year for Earps, from the shirt fiasco with Nike to winning Sports Personality of the Year and now this award at the Fifa Best of Football Awards.

Earps goes on a slightly different note with her speech, saying: “Thank you very much. To be honest last year I won the award but I didn’t get team of the year. I want to say thank you to my teammates I feel incredibly privileged to be able to be on a pitch with you and learn from you.

“Thank you to all my coaches at England and United, I’m just blown away. I think I talk about that it’s not been the easiest journey to get here, some would say I took the scenic route and I had to wait a long time for this kind of success but looking back now it makes sense what I went through.

“It made me so much more prepared for the challenges I face and to never take a single day for granted. It’s never to late to be exactly who you are.”

And the winner is...Mary Earps

Just a reminder that the nominations are Mackenzie Arnold from Australia, Spain’s Catalina Coll, and England’s Mary Earps.

The coaches have already been announced, as have the World XI’s and now it’s time for the goalkeepers.

The Fifa Fifpro women’s world XI:

Mary Earps

Olga Carmona

Lucy Bronze

Alex Greenwood

Keira Walsh

Alessia Russo

Lauren James

Ella Toone

Aitana Bonmati

Alex Morgan

Sam Kerr

Wiegman said: “Wow. Some of you think ‘there she is again’ I am so sorry about that. I feel very humble and privileged that I am here again.

“Thank you to the FA for their support and all our staff and to all our players they did so well. Lots of things were thrown in front of us and we did so well.”

She thanks her family and makes a nod to the other coaches in the shortlist.

And the winner is...Sarina Wiegman.

Time for the best women’s coach award and a reminder that England manager Sarina Wiegman and Chelsea manager Emma Hayes are up for this one alongside Barcelona’s Jonatan Giraldez.

Guardiola has just been asked whether his all-conquering Man City side would beat his treble-winning Barcelona side and he is stumped for an answer, replying only with “it should be a good game”.

The FIFA Fifpro men’s world XI:

Thibaut Courtois

John Stones

Kyle Walker

Ruben Dias

Bernardo Silva

Jude Bellingham

Kevin de Bruyne

Erling Haaland

Kylian Mbappe

Lionel Messi

Vinicius Junior

Now it’s time for the world XI to be announced...

Guardiola said in his speech: “Thank you so much, I want to share this award with Simone Inzaghi and Luciano Spalletti. And I want to share the award and this moment with Manchester City and our owners.

“On behalf of my backroom staff and myself I want to say thank you to our players for what they have done for this club for many many years so without exception thank you for this journey.

“It has been an honour every morning to go there. Thank you for my dad who is here 92 years old, I am so happy he is here.”

Guardiola followed it up with thanks to the rest of his family and wife and kids.

And the winner is...Guardiola!

We will start with the best men’s coaches award which is between Pep Guardiola, Simone Inzaghi and Luciano Spalletti...

Time for a voting explainer, every national team captain and coach was invited to vote along with media and football fans around the world.

Each group counts for 25 percent of the vote, and if they cannot be separated then the captains’ vote will be the decider.

Time for the first (of probably many) video montages of the evening with a co-ordinated dance and a look back at the tournament held in Australia and New Zealand.

It was a memorable event last summer, with Spain beating England in the final, while the Matildas’ journey to semi-finals captured the attention of the host nation.

Theirry Henry and Reshmin Chowdhury are hosting the event and we will start with a look back at the Fifa Women’s World Cup in 2023.

The Best of Fifa awards 2024 will begin soon

Most of the biggest names in football are in London tonight at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith for the Fifa Best of Football Awards and we will keep you updated with all the news and updates when the ceremony starts in just five minutes.

Here are some more photos as we near the start of the event itself:

Here is a look at some of the people arriving on the appropriate green carpet to the event:

The award ceremony starts in just 15 minutes...

Men’s and women’s goalkeeper awards:

Brazil and Manchester City shot-stopper Ederson goes up against Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois and former Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

In the women’s shortlist, women’s World Cup golden glove and sport’s personality of the year winner Mary Earps is up against Catalina Coll from Spain and Australia’s Mackenzie Arnold.

Who is nominated for Women’s coach of the year?

There are two English interests here with both Emma Hayes and Sarina Wiegman up for the main award.

Wiegman won it last year , and also took England to the World Cup final in the time period considered. While Hayes took Chelsea to the FA Cup and Women’s Super League double, and is due to move on from her current role to move to the United States’ Women’s team head coach at the end of the current season.

Jonatan Giraldez is the third name on the list, having led Barcelona to the Champions League and Spanish title during a dominant campaign.

Who is nominated for men’s coach of the year?

Pep Guardiola for taking Manchester City to the treble, and then their Fifa Club World Cup maiden victory.

Inzaghi was nominated following Inter’s Coppa Italia win and they finished as Champions League runners-up to Manchester City.

Spalletti equalled a league record when Napoli won their first Serie A title in 33 years with five games to spare and moved on to manage the Italy national team.

Who is nominated for the Puskas award?

The award is named after Hungarian striker Ferenc Puskas and celebrates the most spectacular goal across men’s and women’s football.

A total of 11 goals were initially nominated and three finalists have been chosen by fans.

Julio Enciso has been nominated for his goal against Manchester City during a 1-1 draw between the current European champions and Brighton. He let the ball fly from 25 yards straight into the top corner and was his first at home for the Seagulls.

Guilherme Madruga scored for Botafogo against Novorizontino in the Brazilian Serie B. It was an absolutely stunning overhead kick from outside the area which perfectly looped and dipped into the back of the net just under the crossbar.

Nunos Santos is shortlisted for his goal for Sporting against Boavista. It was a clever improvised backheel-rabong that caught everyone by surprise as it flew into the back of the net.

All the goals can be watched here on the Fifa website.

Best Women’s player - the three finalists:

Aitana Bonmati was a part of Spain’s successful women’s World Cup side, and like Messi, has already won the Ballon d’Or. On the domestic front she played a key part of Barcelona’s Women’s Champions League and title-winning campaigns.

Linda Caicedo rose to prominence over the last year before scoring the goal of the tournament during Columbia’s win over Germany in the 2023 World Cup.

Jenni Hermoso was also part of Spain’s World Cup squad. However, in the final she was in the headlines for Luis Rubiales’ unwanted kiss as much as the on-field exploits. During the tournament in Australia and New Zealand, Hermoso scored three goals and also recorded two assists.

Men’s player - a closer look at the three finalists:

The previous winner and current Ballon d’Or holder Lioness Messi will go up against the next generation in Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.

Since the World Cup, Messi scored nine goals as PSG stormed to the French title, and 10 goals in just seven matches as Inter Miami went on to win the Leagues Cup, a competition including clubs from the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Haaland took the Premier League by storm, netting a record 36 goals last season, and scoring 28 goals in all competitions after the World Cup as part of 52 in a single season.

How are the awards chosen?

The men’s awards will be judged from 19 December 2022 to 20 August 2023, starting after the Qatar World Cup after that was in last year’s ceremony.

The women’s awards are based on performances between 1 August 2022 and 20 August 2023.

How can one watch the awards?

The ceremony will be available to stream for free live on the Fifa website and through Fifa+.

The ceremony will also be shown live on BBC iPlayer and online from 7.30 pm GMT.

What are the awards?

The Best Awards are Fifa’s equivalent of the Ballon d’Or.

The award categories are:

Best Men’s Player

Best Women’s Player

Best Men’s Coach

Best Women’s Coach

Best Men’s Goalkeeper

Best Women’s Goalkeeper

Puskas Award

There are also awards for a fan and fair play and a men’s and women’s world XI will be named.

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of all the action from the Best of Fifa Football Awards in London.