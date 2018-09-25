Fifa Best awards: Lionel Messi backs Cristiano Ronaldo, but who got Portugal captain's vote?

Cristiano Ronaldo did not reciprocate Lionel Messi's vote - REUTERS

Luka Modric put an end to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's stronghold on the individual award market on Monday night when he was named Fifa Best Footballer of the Year.

The award was decided by a combination of votes from the captains of each international team, coaches of each international team, selected members of the media and the fans. Each of those four bodies was given 25 per cent of the vote.

Following the awards, Fifa released details of the votes cast by the captains and coaches. Each was given three votes that they had to put in order of first, second and third, with each position given five, three and one point, respectively.

Most telling from the list of votes was the fact that Messi, who ended up fifth in the overall standings, found space for Ballon d'Or nemesis Ronaldo in third place, behind Modric and PSG's Kylian Mbappe. Ronaldo, meanwhile, did not vote for Messi.

The Portugal captain's three votes went to Antoine Griezmann in third, and former Real Madrid team-mates Modric in second and Raphael Varane in first.

Luke Modric was named Fifa Best Player on Monday night Credit: Getty images

Ronaldo was one of only a small handful of players that voted for Varane as the best player on the planet, along with Tottenham's Hugo Lloris and Mauritius captain Jean-Louis Kevin. Neither Messi nor Ronaldo attended the event in London.

Varane won both the Champions League and the World Cup in 2018, but finished ninth in the overall list.

England manager Gareth Southgate did not vote for a single player that helped take his team to the World Cup semi-final in Russia, instead plumping for Modric, Varane and Eden Hazard.

Hazard ended up seventh in the overall standings, having received a fair few first-place votes from the captains, including from Germany and Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer.

Gareth Southgate did not vote for any of his England players, despite the fact they made it to the World Cup semi-final Credit: Getty images

The best-performing England player was Harry Kane, who finished 10th. The World Cup golden boot winner received a vote from Bahamas' Godet Dion as the best player in the world.

Story Continues

Mohammed Salah finished in third place having received 130 nominations, including first place from Scotland manager Alex McLeish and Liverpool and Hollan captain Virgil van Dijk.