Fiesta Bowl: Why Raiders fans should watch LSU vs. UCF originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

As important as it is for the Raiders to fix their pass rushing issues in the 2019 NFL Draft, the need for an answer at middle linebacker isn't too far behind.

The top draft prospect for inside linebackers will be on the field to start the new year in the Fiesta Bowl. Raiders fans can't miss LSU playing UCF on Tuesday at State Farm Stadium.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Devin White, LB, LSU

White is such a talented athlete he came to LSU as the No. 1 high school fullback in the nation and quickly became a beast at linebacker. With the speed of a running back, White totaled 278 tackles (28.5 for loss), 8.5 sacks, one interception, eight passes defensed, three fumble recoveries, and three forced fumbles in three years for the Tigers.

Leading the middle of the defense, White can stop the run and the pass.

How Devin White stacks up among the FBS linebackers in a few PFF metrics pic.twitter.com/fVAl5IEXON — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 30, 2018

White has a nose for the football. He can attack violently downhill or go sideline to sideline. This is the kind of player who can define a defense.

Absolutely love how violent #LSU LB Devin White plays the game. He is constantly relentless to the ball. pic.twitter.com/CNx5SM1kqr — Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) December 28, 2018

Story continues

The Raiders have three first-round picks. There's almost no way the 6-foot-1, 240-pound White falls to them with their two picks near the end of Day 1. But he should be a serious candidate for their top pick at No. 4.

Multiple pass rushers will be available for the Raiders outside of their first pick. An athlete like White, however, doesn't come around too often.

Here's how Raiders fans can watch LSU play UCF in the Fiesta Bowl:

When: Tuesday, Jan. 1, at 10 a.m. PT

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN



