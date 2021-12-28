Fiesta Bowl: Rees says Notre Dame underestimated Jack Coan

When Jack Coan announced last January that he’d be transferring to Notre Dame it was seen as a placeholder type of thing until Tyler Buchner was ready to take control at the quarterback position. Some thought that would be by the middle of 2021 but clearly that isn’t the way things worked out.

After bailing Notre Dame out with a pair of late fourth quarter drives to tie and eventually win the game at Virginia Tech in early October, any thought of Coan not starting were silenced. Now offensive coordinator Tommy Rees says the Notre Dame staff actually underestimated what Coan would bring to the table.

“He’s going to make a roster next year in the NFL, I have no doubt about it” Rees said during his media availability on Monday, “Our biggest regret is that we only get one year with him.”

Coan threw for 2.641 yards along with 20 touchdowns and just five interceptions in 2021. It’s not the stats but the comebacks against Toledo and Virginia Tech as well as his leadership and the obvious respect from his teammates that I’ll remember most about his year at Notre Dame however.

Oh, and the winning.

